New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) collides with Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) as he scores a goal, next to Charlie McAvoy (73) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Boston. Rask left the game with an injury after the goal. (Mary Schwalm/Associated Press)

BOSTON — Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was injured in a hard collision with Rangers forward Filip Chytil and helped off the ice late in the opening period.

The 31-year-old Rask, who entered the game Saturday night tied with Cecil “Tiny” Thompson for the most victories in club history with 252, gave up a goal to Chytil, who came charging down the right wing. After he flipped the puck over Rask at full speed, Chytil was hit by Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy, sending the forward’s waist flying into the head of Rask, who was knocked backward hard to the ice.

Rask was on his back before being helped up and needed assistance from teammates McAvoy and David Pastrnak to get to the bench before going down the tunnel to the locker room.

He was replaced by backup Jaroslav Halak.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.