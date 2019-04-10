Toronto Maple Leafs (46-28-8, third in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Boston hosts series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs to begin the Eastern Conference first round.

The Bruins are 16-10-2 against the rest of their division. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 14-10-4 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Toronto has scored 286 goals and ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game. John Tavares leads the team with 47. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. Boston went 3-1 against Toronto during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand has recorded 100 total points while scoring 36 goals and collecting 64 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mitchell Marner has recorded 94 total points while scoring 26 goals and totaling 68 assists for the Maple Leafs. Tavares has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Brad Marchand: day to day (rest), Sean Kuraly: out (upper body).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Muzzin: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.