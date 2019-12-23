But then the puck dropped, and the packed Boston crowd erupted four times in the opening period, and it was the Capitals who faltered in all facets of the game in a 7-3 loss to the Bruins.

Washington (26-7-5) had beaten Boston (22-7-9) in 16 of their previous 17 meetings dating back to 2014. But the Bruins took full control Monday in a battle of division leaders and won in blowout fashion. Tuukka Rask finished with 39 saves, allowing three goals only after Boston had taken a 5-0 lead in the second period.

The Capitals will now have to wait until after the three-day holiday break to put this flailing performance behind them. They will then play three games in four nights starting Friday at home against Columbus.

The Capitals trailed 4-0 after the opening period Monday after goaltender Braden Holtby yielded four goals on 11 shots. He was pulled in favor of Ilya Samsonov, who allowed one goal on four shots before Boston added two more on an empty net.

It was the second time this season Holtby has been pulled. The first was during a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 14, when Holtby allowed three goals on Colorado’s first three shots. Entering Monday, Holtby was 18-3-0 against Boston with a 1.82 goals against average and a .944 save percentage with four shutouts in 21 career appearances. He was also in net for the team’s previous two wins this season against the Bruins.

But neither Capitals goalie could come up with an answer Monday night when the team’s defense started to fall apart. The lone goal Samsonov yielded was on a shorthanded breakaway by Charlie Coyle 6:55 into the second period. The special teams breakdown came after Washington allowed two power-play goals in the first period.

Washington finally amped up its play after Coyle’s goal, but Rask held firm until he couldn’t deny Alex Ovechkin’s snipe from the slot with 5:25 left in the second period. Washington held a 17-2 advantage in shots on goal in the period, but Ovechkin’s goal was all the Capitals could muster. Ovechkin now has 681 career goals and is three shy of Teemu Selanne for 11th most in NHL history.

The Capitals and Bruins each tacked on two late tallies in the third period. Lars Eller tipped one in from in front with 4:31 left, and Garnet Hathaway scored with 2:13 to play. Boston responded to both with an empty-netter.

The Capitals took eight minor penalties Monday night, including five in the first 18 minutes. Boston took seven minors. The Capitals already led the NHL in minor penalties taken with 143 through their first 37 games. They ranked fourth in overall penalty minutes (376).

The Capitals faced seven power plays in Saturday’s 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning but killed them all off, including a five-on-three and a six-on-four. Holtby was stellar during five-on-three play against the Lightning, nearly killing off the two-man advantage on his own. But the Bruins proved to be a more formidable test.

Washington killed off its first penalty Monday, taken by Nick Jensen just 1:30 into the game, but not the second. After Radko Gudas was called for hooking 5:28 into the game, Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on a rebound only nine seconds later.

Both teams spent time in their respective offensive zones over the next eight minutes before the floodgates opened for Boston. The Bruins tallied two even-strength goals in the span of 27 seconds. The first came from Brad Marchand, who deflected the puck off a perfect pass to the net from David Pastrnak at 13:29. The next goal was a one-timer from Anders Bjork.

The Capitals found themselves in penalty trouble again late in the period, when Jakub Vrana was called for tripping and Evgeny Kuznetsov for slashing before the same stoppage in play. On Boston’s ensuing five-on-three chance, Patrice Bergeron tallied the final goal of the opening period with 1:03 left to play.

