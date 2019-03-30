Buffalo Sabres (31-36-10, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (45-26-7, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks to break its five-game losing streak with a win over New York.

The Islanders are 27-16-5 in conference matchups. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.6 shots per game.

The Sabres have gone 11-23-5 away from home. Buffalo has given up 40 power-play goals, killing 80.4 percent of opponent chances. In their last matchup on Feb. 12, Buffalo won 3-1. Jack Eichel recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sabres.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 43 assists and has collected 61 points this season. Anders Lee has recorded 6 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 1-8-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: Andrew Ladd: out for season (torn acl), Valtteri Filppula: out (upper body).

Sabres Injuries: Zach Bogosian: day to day (undisclosed), Rasmus Ristolainen: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.