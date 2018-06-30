MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have acquired right winger Joel Armia, goaltender Steve Mason and a pair of draft picks from the Winnipeg Jets for defense prospect Simon Bourque.

The draft picks were a seventh-round selection in 2019 and a fourth-rounder in 2020.

Armia posted career highs of 12 goals, 17 assists and 29 points in 79 games last season and had a pair of goals in 13 playoff games. The 25-year-old has 26 goals and 58 points in 180 career NHL games.

Mason went 5-6-1 with a 3.24 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in 13 games for the Jets last season. The 30-year-old has a career record of 205-183-64 in 476 games with Columbus, Philadelphia and Winnipeg.

Bourque had three assists in 46 American Hockey League games last season in his first season of pro hockey with the Laval Rocket. The 21-year-old was drafted in the sixth round in 2015.

