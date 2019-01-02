New Jersey Devils’ Nico Hischier (13) and Miles Wood (44) celebrate a goal by Sami Vatanen, not pictured, as Vancouver Canucks goaltender Anders Nilsson (31) and Alexander Edler (23) react during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Newark, N.J. The Devils defeated the Canucks 4-0. (Bill Kostroun/Associated Press)

OTTAWA, Ontario — The Vancouver Canucks traded goalie Anders Nilsson and minor-league winger Darren Archibald to the Ottawa Senators for netminder Mike McKenna, forward Tom Pyatt and a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft on Wednesday.

Nilsson, 28, had a 3-8-1 record with a 3.03 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage this season with Vancouver as Jacob Markstrom grabbed the reins as Vancouver’s No. 1 goalie.

Archibald, also 28, had one goal and one assist in nine games with the Canucks to go along with 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in 23 games with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

After the deal was announced, Archibald was assigned to the AHL’s Belleville Senators.

McKenna, 35, was 1-4-1 with a 3.96 goals-against average with Ottawa this season, while Pyatt, 31, had two assists in 37 games.

The Canucks and Senators, who are currently without injured starting goalie Craig Anderson (concussion), were set to play in Ottawa on Wednesday night.

