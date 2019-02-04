Vancouver Canucks’ Alexander Edler is helped off the ice after an injury during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 2-1. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler was taken for X-rays after being bloodied and carted off on a stretcher during a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

Edler crashed face-first to the ice midway through the third period of a 2-1 defeat. The scary-looking injury occurred when Edler’s skate got caught in the stick of Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek, causing Edler to lose his balance and slam into the ice. Players from both teams hastily waved for the training staff as Edler lay motionless at the side of the Canucks net.

With a bloodied face and dazed look, a conscious Edler eventually was wheeled off on a stretcher while sitting upright after a delay of several minutes.

Canucks coach Travis Green said after the game that Edler had gone for X-rays.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.