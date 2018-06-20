VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Vancouver Canucks signed goalie Richard Bachman to a two-year, two-way contract Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Bachman, from Salt Lake City, was 13-13-5 with a 2.98 goals-against average in 31 games for the Utica Comets last season in the American Hockey League. He’s 20-17-2 with a 2.90 GAA in 48 NHL games with Dallas, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Bachman signed with Vancouver as a free agent in July 2015. The former Colorado College star was drafted 120th overall by Dallas in 2006.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.