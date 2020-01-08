Part of Capitals' issues Wednesday was a struggling power play. The unit couldn't convert in five opportunities, including two chances against Flyers goaltender Carter Hart in the final period.

The key chance came when Jakub Vrana drew a tripping penalty against Kevin Hayes with 5:30 left, but the Capitals were unable to manage a single shot on goal. About six minutes earlier, they put three shots on Hart with the man advantage — including Tom Wilson on the doorstep — but Hart (26 saves) stopped him with a pad save.

Braden Holtby stopped 24 of 27 shots on goal but was beaten by Hayes on a shorthanded breakaway late in the second period for what proved to be the game-winner. Holtby dropped to 18-8-4. The Capitals have now given up five shorthanded goals.

The Flyers (23-15-6) came into Wednesday's contest tied for 12th in the league on the penalty kill, while the Capitals' power play unit was ranked 10th at 21.8 percent.

The game was tied at 2 headed into the second period, after a back-and-forth opening frame that featured goals from Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana five minutes apart in the middle of the period.

The Flyers struck first on a tally from Travis Konecny only 3:24 into the contest. Konecny was left all alone in front of the Capitals' net, collecting a smooth feed from Sean Couturier before sending a snipe past Holtby. Moments earlier, Nick Jensen failed to clear the puck, fumbling it along the boards, and it found the stick of Couturier.

The Capitals found themselves in a 1-0 hole for the 11th time in 14 games before Backstrom answered at 7:11 with a snipe in front. Alex Ovechkin was impressive on the forecheck, which created a turnover and allowed Wilson to corral the puck, then send a dart in front to a waiting Backstrom.

The Swede has a seven-game point streak (one goal, six assists) as he scored his ninth goal. It was his first tally since his two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 20.

Vrana briefly gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead with his 19th goal of the season with 7:46 left in the first. Kuznetsov put the puck on a string, dishing one from behind the goal line to Vrana in the slot. Vrana has four goals in his last four games and Kuznetsov is on a seven-game point streak (four goals, five assists).

Washington's lead quickly evaporated, with the Flyers tying it when Robert Hagg's shot from the point went through T.J. Oshie's legs and past Holtby with 41.5 seconds left in the first.