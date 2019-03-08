This one wasn’t pretty, but at the blare of the final horn, the Washington Capitals once again exited their bench, hugged their goaltender and lifted their sticks to celebrate a victory. During this six-game winning streak, Washington has prevailed in nail-biting fashion, in blowouts and in defensive struggles. On Friday, the Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils, 3-0, because they were simply better than their banged-up opponent and because their goaltender was the best player on the ice.

On a night his team wasn’t always sharp, Braden Holtby was, making 25 saves for his third shutout of the season.

With the Capitals clinging to a 1-0 lead entering the third period, Devils forward Kenny Agostino was called for tripping at 3:23, and Washington finally seized an opportunity to pull away. More than a minute into the man advantage, center Nicklas Backstrom redirected John Carlson’s feed at the back door for his 17th goal. Center Lars Eller added the final tally with a late empty-netter.

The Capitals held the Devils to five shots in the third period, but play to that point had been lackluster. In a first-intermission interview with the team’s radio crew, assistant coach Blaine Forsythe described the team’s effort as “lazy.”

With the Capitals on a winning streak, Coach Todd Reirden has kept his lineup the same, including playing left wing Andre Burakovsky on the fourth line. That has been a successful experiment. The 24-year-old, who struggled for much of the first half of the season, scored his third goal in as many games Friday night. Defenseman Michal Kempny set up Burakovsky’s snipe from the left faceoff circle on a rush 2:40 into the game, and Washington held that lead into the third period.

Burakovsky has 11 goals and 12 assists on the season — with four goals and three assists coming in the past nine games. The Capitals are benefiting from having someone of his offensive skill on the fourth line.



Devils center Blake Coleman, Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov and Capitals right wing Tom Wilson collide behind the net Friday night. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

“The growth of successful teams in the NHL were kind of revolving around having three lines of depth,” Reirden said before the game. “For me, the next level is to get to four lines of depth, and if you can add that, then you become an extremely dangerous team and a really difficult matchup team. It’s been a look that’s worked for us. Does that mean we’re going to stay with it? We’ll continue to move things around. It’s worked well for us the past few games, and he’s been able to convert sometimes against a little bit of lesser quality of competition.”

The rest of the first period was forgettable for the Capitals. Against a Devils team that was missing six regulars — not to mention the players they dealt before the trade deadline last week — Washington had to count on Holtby to make several challenging saves.

The Capitals also failed to capitalize on their many opportunities. They had a five-on-three for 1:48 but got just one shot off. And 10 seconds after that power play ended, Washington was awarded another one because New Jersey had too many men on the ice. The Capitals didn’t score on that man advantage, either.

Against a better opponent, squandering those opportunities probably would have loomed larger. Against the cellar-dwelling Devils, Washington was able to get away with it, even as it took six minor penalties. Play was often disjointed, but the Capitals put 13 shots on goal in the second period, all of which were turned away by the Devils’ Mackenzie Blackwood. Holtby, making his fifth straight start, saved all 20 shots he saw through 40 minutes. With the team’s next back-to-back set of games not until March 19-20, this seemed like a natural opportunity to play No. 2 netminder Pheonix Copley, but with his team rolling, Reirden decided to also roll with Holtby.

Although six of the Capitals’ past seven opponents are out of playoff position, Washington has a challenging schedule to finish the season. Ten of their remaining 14 games are against teams that are poised to make the postseason, including three meetings with the league-best Tampa Bay Lightning. The Capitals remain atop the Metropolitan Division, but they know an effort like this one against a less-depleted team likely would yield a different result.