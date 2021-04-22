The Capitals began their 10-game homestretch Thursday with the first of three straight against the New York Islanders, who entered the night tied with them atop the division, and they came away with a 1-0 shootout win at Nassau Coliseum. Second-year goaltender Ilya Samsonov stopped all 26 shots he faced in regulation and overtime for his third career shutout.

"When it's going to be tight like this game turned out to be, you're going to have to rely on him at some point, and he came up huge," Capitals defenseman John Carlson said of Samsonov. "They weren't just good saves. They were great saves every time they did break through us. That was the difference."

Islanders netminder Semyon Varlamov made things difficult for the Capitals, finishing with 28 saves in regulation and overtime. Nicklas Backstrom beat Varlamov in the second round of the shootout after Anthony Beauvillier scored on Samsonov, and Evgeny Kuznetsov won the game for the Capitals in the third round.

The Capitals (30-13-4, 64 points) now have a one-point lead over the Islanders (29-13-5, 63) heading into Saturday's rematch on Long Island and Tuesday's meeting at Capital One Arena. The Penguins (30-14-3, 63) are also one point behind the Capitals, and the Bruins (27-12-6, 60) are four points back with two games in hand.

"It's going to come down to the last 10 games and how you play," Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Wednesday. "It 100 percent is in our hands on how it goes down the stretch, but that can be said for the other three teams as well. We understand where we sit. We understand that it's going to be a battle. I think that the games are going to be good for us. They're games that have meaning, and I think that's important at the end of the year, to play games that have some meaning."

Samsonov was dialed in from the start Thursday. He made 15 saves in the first period, including on a breakaway chance and subsequent rebound attempt from Mathew Barzal in the final two minutes. The goaltender kept Washington in the game as it managed only four shots on goal in the opening period.

The Capitals looked stronger in the second period, and Carlson called Laviolette's message during the first intermission a "wake-up call." Washington sustained offensive-zone time in the second and third before finally solving Varlamov in the shootout.

"I think we were making mistakes that didn't need to be made," Carlson said of the slow start. "We were overexerting in some areas and not exerting enough. So there was a number of things that were pretty cut and dry and clear how that wasn't going to work tonight and against that team. I think once we took a step back and watched what was going on, we made adjustments."

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin did not skate the final 2:49 of regulation or in overtime after he appeared to pull up early as he rushed the puck up ice in the neutral zone. Laviolette did not provide an immediate update on Ovechkin's status, saying only that he "wasn't available" in the game's late stages.

Winger Michael Raffl made his Capitals debut Thursday after he was inserted into the lineup in place of Daniel Sprong. Raffl, who was acquired at the trade deadline from Philadelphia for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick, had been dealing with an upper-body injury that he suffered while with the Flyers.

"It felt fine," Raffl said of his debut, which saw him skate on the third line with Lars Eller and Conor Sheary. "It's way nicer to be out there with the boys than just running around the practice facility by myself, that's for sure. It's nice to start it off with a win. So, yeah, a lot of positives."

Sprong, who has seven goals and seven assists in 34 games, was a healthy scratch for the first time since April 8. He hasn't scored since April 1. Raffl is known to be a versatile winger who can also play center — a needed asset for the Capitals, who have struggled when one of their top three centers has been missing from the lineup.

"I think Michael could have scored a goal or two, but more importantly I think they complement each other, the way that they played the game," Laviolette said of Raffl and the third line. "Again, especially in the last 40 minutes, I think, they made good decisions with the puck, and they are heavy in the battles. They support each other in the battles and are able to sustain and generate offense."

The Capitals were not at full strength Thursday. Defenseman Justin Schultz missed his first full game after leaving Sunday's game against Boston in the first period with a lower-body injury. He is listed as day-to-day but did not travel with the team to Long Island for its two games here. Trevor van Riemsdyk played his second straight game instead. He filled in Sunday for Zdeno Chara, who was back in the lineup Thursday after missing the Boston game with an injury.

Washington also had a brief scare when defenseman Nick Jensen left the game in the first period after blocking a shot, but he returned before the end of the period.