FILE - In this June 3, 2018, file photo, Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik speaks to the media at Kettler Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The Washington Capitals are bringing back veteran defenseman Brooks Orpik. The Capitals on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, signed Orpik to a $1 million, one-year contract with $500,000 in performance bonuses. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the signing about a month after trading Orpik to Colorado in a salary-cap clearing move. (Bill Sikes, File/Associated Press)

The Capitals are bringing back Brooks Orpik, a leader on Washington’s Stanley Cup-winning team.

The 37-year-old defenseman signed a $1 million, one-year contract with $500,000 in performance bonuses. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the move Tuesday about a month after trading Orpik to Colorado to clear salary-cap space.

Orpik spent the past four seasons in Washington. He was traded to the Avalanche at the NHL draft with backup Philipp Grubauer for a second-round pick as the Capitals made room to re-sign defensemen John Carlson and Michal Kempny and forward Devante Smith-Pelly.

Colorado bought out Orpik’s final contract year, making him a free agent. MacLellan calls Orpik is a great mentor to young players and says the Capitals are thrilled to bring him back.

