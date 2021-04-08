The Capitals dug themselves a 3-0 hole a little more than four minutes into the second period after a shorthanded dazzler from Brad Marchand. Then things got interesting.

Story continues below advertisement

Anton Blidh’s double minor and Jakub Zboril’s subsequent interference penalty opened the door for the Capitals midway through the second period with a two-minute five-on-three chance. Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie took advantage, tallying goals at 10:08 and 10:27 of the middle period, cutting the lead to 3-2.

The equalizer never came.

Advertisement

Despite a sustained buzz around Boston netminder Jeremy Swayman (31 saves), the lamp never lit a third time for the Capitals. And when Daniel Carr went to the penalty box with 4:40 remaining for two minutes for hooking, Boston’s Craig Smith took advantage for a crucial insurance goal.

“Obviously that’s not where we want to be,” Nicklas Backstrom said of the team’s recent struggles, which include four losses in six games. “We just have to learn from games like this. . . . This last little stretch here we’re going to play all of the top teams, so we have to find a way to turn this around.”

Story continues below advertisement

Washington (25-11-4, 54 points) fell into second place with the loss, two points in back of the New York Islanders. The Islanders, who beat Philadelphia in a shootout Thursday night, handed the Capitals their first shutout loss of the season earlier in the week.

Advertisement

Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov recovered nicely after a goal from Jeremy Lauzon only 33 seconds in, finishing with 28 saves on 32 shots. He is now 9-3-1.

“Because of the way the [first] period was played, he had to make some big saves along the way in the first period to keep it there,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said about Samsonov. “His response was good. After that, from a five-on-five standpoint, it shut down quite a bit; we were able to play offense. But in that first period he had to make some saves.”

Story continues below advertisement

Swayman, a rookie who made his NHL debut Tuesday night in a 4-2 win over Philadelphia, was strong throughout despite being Boston’s fourth option. No. 1 netminder Tuukka Rask has been out after aggravating an injury March 25, and No. 2 Jaroslav Halak remains on the league’s covid-19 list. Trent Frederic, the instigator in the Capitals’ previous meetings with the Bruins, was also not in Thursday’s lineup because of a non-covid-related illness. Charlie McAvoy, one of Boston’s top defensemen, was also out with an injury.

Advertisement

The Capitals also tinkered with their lineup, with the addition of Carr in place of Daniel Sprong. After Richard Panik cleared waivers Thursday afternoon, it gave the Capitals enough salary cap space to move Carr to the active roster. Panik, who is in the second year of his four-year, $11 million deal, was sent down to the taxi squad.

Even though the visitors were playing with a patchwork lineup, they still outplayed the Capitals in the game’s opening 20 minutes. Lauzon’s shot from the left point was just the beginning of a Bruins-heavy opening frame.

Story continues below advertisement

Blidh scored the second goal of the first period after Justin Schultz’s attempted pass behind the net hit off a stanchion and straight to Blidh’s stick in front at 16:02.

Boston outshot the Capitals in the first period 17-9. Garnet Hathaway’s breakaway about midway through the frame was Washington’s best chance.

Advertisement

“There is no special potion,” John Carlson said about the team’s lackluster first periods. “If anything, mentality-wise, we just got to keep it a little bit more simple. . . . It is important, it is always important, to get the first goal, and, you know, we certainly have lost that momentum in this last little stretch, in almost every game, it feels.”

Story continues below advertisement

Marchand then gave the Bruins a 3-0 lead early in the second period, using a stunning individual move to score shorthanded past Samsonov.

Ovechkin’s five-on-three goal from the left circle was his 20th goal of the season and the 726th of his career. He is now five behind Marcel Dionne for fifth all-time on the NHL’s goals list. Swayman also became the 146th goaltender Ovechkin has victimized in his 16-year NHL career.