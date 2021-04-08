The Capitals (25-11-4) dug themselves in a 3-0 hole a little more than four minutes into the second period after a shorthanded dazzler from Brad Marchand. Then things got interesting.

Story continues below advertisement

Anton Blidh’s double minor and Jakub Zboril’s subsequent interference penalty opened the door for the Capitals midway through the second period with a two-minute 5-on-3 chance. Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie took advantage, tallying goals at 10:08 and 10:28 of the middle period, cutting the lead to 3-2.

The equalizer never came. Despite a sustained buzz around Boston netminder Jeremy Swayman (31 saves), the lamp never lit a third time for the Capitals. And when Daniel Carr went to the penalty box with 4:40 remaining for two minutes for hooking, Boston’s Craig Smith took advantage for a crucial insurance goal.

Advertisement

Washington (25-11-4, 54 points) has lost four of its past six games and fell into second place, two points back with the New York Islanders. The Islanders handed the Capitals their first shutout loss earlier in the week.

Story continues below advertisement

Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov recovered nicely after an early goal from Jeremy Lauzon only 33 seconds in, finishing with 28 saves on 32 shots. He is now 9-3-1.

Swayman, a rookie who made his NHL debut Tuesday night in a 4-2 win over Philadelphia, was strong throughout despite being Boston’s fourth option. No. 1 netminder Tuuka Rask has been out after aggravating an injury March 25; Jaroslav Halak remains the league’s covid-19 list; Trent Frederic, the instigator in the Capitals’ previous meetings with the Bruins, was also not in Thursday’s lineup because of a non-covid-related illness. Charlie McAvoy, one of Boston’s top defensemen, was also out due to injury.

Advertisement

The Capitals also tinkered with their lineup, with the addition of Carr in place of Daniel Sprong. After Richard Panik cleared waivers Thursday afternoon, it gave the Capitals enough salary cap space to move Carr to the active roster. Panik, who is in the second year of his four-year, $11 million deal, was sent down to the taxi squad.

Story continues below advertisement

Even though the visitors were playing with a patchwork lineup, they still outplayed the Capitals in the game’s opening 20 minutes. Lauzon’s shot from the left point was just the beginning of a Bruins-heavy opening frame.

Blidh scored the second goal of the first period after Justin Schultz’s attempted pass behind the net hit off a stanchion and straight to Blidh’s stick in front at 16:02.

Boston outshot the Capitals in the first period, 17-9. Garnet Hathaway’s breakaway about midway through the frame was Washington’s best chance.

Advertisement

Marchand then gave the Bruins a 3-0 lead early in the second period, using a stunning individual move to score shorthanded past Samsonov.

Story continues below advertisement

Ovechkin’s 5-on-3 goal from the left circle was his 20th of the season and 726th of his career. He is now five behind Marcel Dionne for fifth all-time on the NHL’s goals list. Swayman also became the 146th goaltender Ovechkin has victimized in his 16-year NHL career.