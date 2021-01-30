Washington (6-0-3) remains unbeaten in regulation and hosts Boston (5-1-2) again Monday night. The Capitals nearly let Saturday’s win slip away, but their captain bailed them out with a goal that tied him with former Capitals star Mike Gartner for seventh on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Boston’s Charlie McAvoy tied the score at 3 with 57.3 seconds left in regulation. Brad Marchand’s goal at 6:03 had made it a one-score game and put the Bruins in striking distance.

Capitals rookie goaltender Vitek Vanecek, making his sixth straight start, made 40 saves to improve to 5-0-2. He was tested early and often, with the Bruins focusing on shot quantity over quality, and he made 19 saves in the opening frame.

Despite the Bruins peppering the net, Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom opened the scoring with a slick snipe from the slot with 1:54 left in the first period. It was the Swede’s fifth goal, and he added two assists, including on Ovechkin’s winner.

Trevor van Riemsdyk gave Washington a 2-0 lead at 5:22 of the second. The defenseman, who was a healthy scratch in the season’s first five games, scored his first goal with the Capitals on a point shot through traffic.

Richard Panik had the Capitals’ third goal, his first of the season, on a deflection on the power play at 10:03 of the second. Boston got one back with Nick Ritchie’s deflection on the power play at 17:32 of the second before Marchand and McAvoy converted in the third to force overtime.

Ovechkin, who ended up skating 14:24 on Saturday night, and defenseman Dmitry Orlov came off the coronavirus protocol list Saturday. Ovechkin and Orlov, who was a healthy scratch, had been in quarantine and off the ice for 10 days, a process that began after starting goalie Ilya Samsonov tested positive for the coronavirus.

Through contact tracing, officials learned Samsonov had spent time with three teammates — Ovechkin, Orlov and center Evgeny Kuznetsov — in a Pittsburgh hotel room during a road trip to start the season. Those gatherings were against the NHL’s virus protocols, and the league fined the Capitals $100,000.

Local coronavirus restrictions mandated that Ovechkin, Orlov and Kuznetsov — who were deemed high-risk close contacts to Samsonov — spend at least 10 days in quarantine. Kuznetsov and Samsonov are still on the covid-19 list, and there is no timetable for their return.

Ovechkin was back in the lineup, but the Capitals were without center Lars Eller and defenseman Justin Schultz. Eller missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury after he was crunched along the boards Tuesday night in a win over the New York Islanders. Schultz took a puck to the face Thursday against the Islanders and also is day-to-day.