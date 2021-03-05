The Bruins beat the Capitals, 5-1, snapping Washington's four-game winning streak, a convincing result that seemed to be fueled by Wilson's early body check that knocked Carlo out for the remainder of the game. Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy said afterward that Carlo was taken to a hospital via ambulance.

"We felt it was completely unnecessary, dirty," Cassidy said.

Washington was unable to find any offensive rhythm despite outshooting the Bruins 32-25. The Capitals were plagued by mental mistakes on defense that left their goaltenders out to dry. The Capitals' lone goal came with the outcome long since decided, Jakub Vrana scoring from the circle on an assist from Nicklas Backstrom at 6:24 of the third period. It was Backstrom's 700th career assist.

Backstrom, who has 10 goals this season, joins Joe Thornton (1,097) and Sidney Crosby (813) as the only active players with 700 NHL assists. He is the 25th player in NHL history to reach 700 assists before his 1,000th career game, which he's set to hit later this season.

For the past two weeks, the Capitals (13-6-4) looked to be a surging team that finally figured out Coach Peter Laviolette's system. But they left Boston with their heads down and sticks banging forcefully against the boards in frustration.

Goaltender Vitek Vanecek was pulled after allowing four goals on 18 shots, but the lackluster play on defense didn't help the young netminder. Vanecek got the starting nod for the 19th time and was replaced by Ilya Samsonov, who allowed one goal on seven shots.

It was Samsonov's second appearance in an NHL game since he came off the covid-19 list Feb. 8. On Sunday, he made his first NHL start since contracting the coronavirus, helping Washington beat the New Jersey Devils, 3-2.

But Friday night, eyes were less on the Capitals' ongoing goaltending situation and more about their play in front. One game after players acknowledged Wednesday's matchup against the Bruins (13-5-3) was one of their best defensive efforts, Washington had multiple breakdowns and looked out of sync throughout.

With no offensive efficiency, Wilson was the center of the action all night, starting with his hit on Carlo. He dropped the gloves twice — both in the second and the third period — and now has three fighting majors this season, all against Boston.

As of Friday night, the 26-year-old winger's hit was expected to be looked at by the NHL's Department of Player Safety, as it does all similar plays. It will mainly be looking to see if Carlo's head was Wilson's main point of contact.

Wilson has previously been suspended by the league four times in his eight-year NHL career. He has currently played 166 consecutive games (including the playoffs) without a suspension.

The last time he was suspended was for his preseason hit against St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist on Sept. 30, 2018. Wilson initially was served a 20-game suspension. However, it was reduced to 14 games through a neutral arbitrator.

The Capitals' next game is Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers, as the group will wrap up its five-game trip.

The game was still a tight affair at the time of the hit, with Boston clinging to a 1-0 lead. The check sent the Bruins into another gear.

Jarred Tinordi dropped the gloves with Wilson with 13:48 left in the second period, and both sat five minutes for fighting. In that span, the Bruins pushed their margin to 3-0, thanks to goals from Trent Frederic, the young forward who had already fought Wilson earlier in the season, and Patrice Bergeron, who had words with Wilson at the start of the middle frame.

Frederic's goal was a slick redirect of a Charlie McAvoy pass at 6:43 of the second period. McAvoy had left the game earlier after he tried to hit Garnet Hathaway in front of the bench. Instead, McAvoy took the brunt of the hit and had to go down the tunnel to get repairs. He later returned.

Bergeron's score came at 9:01 of the middle frame, after he finished a tic-tac-toe play down low.