“We played a team that was against it with the schedule and some injuries, but I thought our guys were in the right frame,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “You could tell this morning that we were ready to play, and [we] came in and went to work.”

Story continues below advertisement

The win kept the Capitals tied with the New York Islanders atop the East; both are 27-11-4 for 58 points. The Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins (27-13-2, 56 points) also won Sunday night. Boston (21-12-6, 48 points), which has a depleted defense and used third-string goalie Dan Vladar, stands fourth in the division.

Sunday’s blowout was a boost of confidence for a Capitals group that has been up and down since a seven-game winning streak in March. Washington’s power play finished 3 for 6, matching a single-game high in man-advantage goals this season. And 15 of the 18 skaters — including all 12 forwards — that the Capitals dressed Sunday had at least one point. It was the first time the Capitals scored eight times since Jan. 9, 2010, an 8-1 win at the Atlanta Thrashers.

Advertisement

“We’re really, really excited,” forward Tom Wilson said. “I think we’re finding our game. I think the pieces that came in this offseason have fit in extremely well and are all great guys. So it’s been awesome.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vitek Vanecek’s shutout bid ended with Craig Smith’s power-play goal three minutes into the third period. Vanecek finished with 34 saves; he was making consecutive starts for the first time since March 3 and 5 at Boston.

The victory capped a newsy day for the Capitals. In the afternoon, they traded defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to New Jersey for a third-round pick in this year’s draft. Siegenthaler, 23, had only played in seven games this season after the team’s offseason additions to the blue line pushed him down the depth chart and out of the lineup.

“I know that Jonas wants to play. He wanted to play, so I hope it is a good fit for him,” Laviolette said. “He’s a terrific kid. . . . He worked his tail off, and I wish him the best and I hope he has a good place in New Jersey where he can get going and play some games and have fun playing hockey.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Also, goaltender Henrik Lundqvist announced on social media that he would not be able to complete his “stretch goal” to return from open-heart surgery and play for the Capitals this season. The 39-year-old wrote that a doctor’s appointment last week showed inflammation around the heart that will require a few more months of rest and recovery. Washington signed Lundqvist to a one-year, $1.5 million contract in October, but he never suited up for the team before he had surgery in January.

With the door shut on the long-shot chance that Lundqvist would return, the Capitals enter the trade deadline with Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov as their top options in goal. Neither has playoff experience, and Samsonov has yet to start more than two consecutive games in his career.

But that was far from a problem Sunday night.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Brenden Dillon started the fireworks by dropping the gloves with the Bruins’ Chris Wagner just four seconds into the game.

“That was huge for us,” Sheary said. “I think it was a little bit unexpected on the bench, but it got everyone going and, obviously, he had a good fight and we were all cheering for him and I think we scored quickly after that. So I think definitely give him credit for giving us some energy early in an away barn.”

Oshie’s and Eller’s first goals came just 16 seconds apart, with Oshie’s power-play goal beginning the rout at 7:33. Eller’s was his first goal since March 3, snapping an 11-game drought. Sheary’s, on an odd-man rush at 9:42, capped the first-period scoring.

Story continues below advertisement

On the power play, Sheary scored his second goal 4:41 into the second, giving him 10 for the season. The 28-year-old, signed to a one-year contract as a depth addition in the offseason, steadily has become one of the Capitals’ most consistent forwards. With 14 games left in the regular season, that’s an encouraging sign for the Capitals, who will need depth in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Nic Dowd pushed the Capitals’ lead to 5-0 with a snipe at 16:03 of the second. His eighth goal matched his career high, set over 64 games in 2018-19. Wilson had the Capitals’ third power-play goal with a redirect of Alex Ovechkin’s shot with 1:36 left in the period.

After Smith’s goal, Oshie lit the lamp for the second time at 10:13 of the third, giving him 14 on the season. He took a pass from Nicklas Backstrom, batting the puck out of the air and past Vladar. Eller got the final goal when the puck deflected off his skate and beat Vladar at 13:14.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every team’s good and there’s still a couple spots up for grabs, so we’re going to get points when we can and that’s going to be our goal each night,” Sheary said. “So we’ll just take it game by game and hopefully keep the momentum going.”