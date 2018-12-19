The Capitals struggled to get past Penguins goalie Matt Murray on Wednesday night, and even when they did, the puck didn’t always go in. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The puck got through Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray’s legs and then began its slow journey across the crease, fluttering across the blue paint and seemingly poised to cross the red line and into the white, where goals are scored. But the black disk ran right into the goal post instead, stopping short. Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, the producer of that oh-so-close shot, was standing behind the net, stunned not to be celebrating.

[Game summary: Penguins 2, Capitals 1]

It was that kind of night for the Capitals’ power play, completely ineffective in the game’s first two periods and then, as it finally started to get more traction in the third, victimized by the unluckiest of bounces. On a night when Washington and Pittsburgh were predictably even at even strength, the Capitals were once again hurt by their special teams in a 2-1 loss.

Washington remains first in the Metropolitan Division, but the defeat snapped a five-game winning streak. In the two games leading up to Wednesday night’s, the Capitals’ special teams had been an issue the team had overcome, but while Pittsburgh’s power play was able to solve Washington’s penalty kill, the Capitals’ power play didn’t take advantage of its opportunities, going scoreless in five chances.

Washington entered the game with points in 13 of its past 16 games, but it had been especially unhappy with its recent penalty killing after the team allowed three goals in each of its past two games. While Pittsburgh managed just one shot on its first two man-advantage opportunities, defenseman Michal Kempny’s tripping penalty less than two minutes after Lars Eller scored the first goal of the game hurt the Capitals. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby redirected Evgeni Malkin’s point shot with his stick and then his skate to forge a tie.

Meanwhile, Washington’s power play, which started the season on a hot streak, has cooled considerably. Since Dec. 1, the Capitals have just four power-play goals in their past 26 opportunities. In three chances through 40 minutes, the man-advantage tallied five shots — Pittsburgh had three shorthanded shots on goal during those power plays — and it wasn’t able to get set in its formation to get the quality chances it typically does. At one point, the Capitals even iced the puck while up a man. As Washington held its own at even strength on Wednesday night, each power play took away from the momentum.



Tom Wilson is escorted to the penalty box in the first period for a fighting major less than a minute into the game. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Capitals had better possession in their two power plays in the third period, but on the first one, they didn’t register a shot on goal, and on the second one, Kuznetsov got as close as someone could to scoring without the goal lamp turning on.

Capitals Coach Todd Reirden acknowledged that “there’s always something extra” when the Capitals and Penguins play each other. They’ve met in the second round of the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, and the winner of that series went on to win the Stanley Cup all three times. They’ve already played twice this year, once in the first week of the season and then just a month later, when they were both struggling to find their game. This meeting served as a truer gauge of how they measure up against each other as they’ve both been playing well of late.

This matchup also had Capitals forward Tom Wilson, who was suspended for the first two games against the Penguins. The last time he was on the ice against Pittsburgh, he forcefully collided with Zach Aston-Reese, breaking the latter’s jaw and giving him a concussion. Wilson was suspended three playoff games for that hit, which the NHL Department of Player Safety deemed an illegal check to the head, but after the season, Pittsburgh General Manager Jim Rutherford criticized Wilson for not fighting defenseman Jamie Oleksiak in that Game 3 that Aston-Reese got hurt.

“When Jamie challenged Wilson, he couldn’t run quick enough to get away from him,” Rutherford told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in May.

Perhaps Wilson remembered those comments when he stepped onto the ice Wednesday night. Before the game, Wilson said, “They’re in need of points, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re playing hockey tonight. If there’s extracurriculars, we’ll handle it.”

Oleksiak echoed that sentiment, but 55 seconds into the game, Wilson and Oleksiak dropped the gloves, but the bout was short-lived. Wilson’s punch to Oleksiak’s head briefly knocked him out. Oleksiak didn’t return to the game.

As if it wasn’t clear how much bad blood there is between the two teams, captains Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were chirping each other by the benches, and then 4:05 into the game, Ovechkin and Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang threw gloved jabs at each other in a post-whistle scrum, each going to the box for roughing. Ovechkin finished off the score sheet, snapping a career-long 14-game point streak.

The teams eventually got around to actually playing hockey, and 6:38 into the second period, defenseman Matt Niskanen’s hit on Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel separated Guentzel from the puck, creating a two-on-one for Eller and Wilson. Wilson fed Eller, who scored the first goal of the game. He’d been slumping lately, and this marked his first point in seven games and his first goal in 12 contests.

But then the Penguins’ power play was able to tie the game less than three minutes after Eller’s goal, and with just 62 seconds left in the second period, there was a goalmouth scramble in front of Braden Holtby. The puck pinballed past him, and the goal eventually credited to Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust.

The Capitals wish they would’ve gotten that kind of bounce.