The Washington Capitals officially clinched their playoff berth with a puck that glanced off Nic Dowd’s stick and through Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Curtis McElhinney’s legs. Dowd pumped both fists and roared, an appropriate celebration for his first goal in 14 games and a game-winning tally at that.

Perhaps it was poetic, then, that the goal that formally moved the Capitals to the next stage of their Stanley Cup title defense was scored by a player new to the team this season.

Washington beat Carolina, 3-2, to extend its winning streak to three and its lead in the Metropolitan Division to five points. Goaltender Braden Holtby was credited with just 24 saves, but many of them were from point-blank range.

With the Hurricanes leading by one goal entering the third period, forward Jakub Vrana collected a pass from center Evgeny Kuznetsov at the offensive blue line and then got behind Carolina’s defensemen with his speed, beating McElhinney through the legs 1:35 into the frame. Dowd’s goal then came with 4:56 left in regulation, a tip on defenseman Nick Jensen’s shot.

This late-season home-and-home between the Capitals and the Hurricanes could be a first-round playoff series preview, assuming Washington maintains first place in the Metro and the Hurricanes don’t drop out of the Eastern Conference’s first wild card spot. The Capitals won Tuesday’s meeting, 4-1, with captain Alex Ovechkin scoring his 49th goal in the third period to break open what had been a 1-1 tie. Fans in Washington chanted, “We want 50,” to which Ovechkin later responded, “Yeah, next game.”

“I’m sick of seeing him hit milestones, to be honest with you,” Hurricanes captain Justin Williams joked Thursday morning. “Every time I’m there it’s a different milestone. He’s fine. I don’t want to talk about him. He’s a good player, he scores a lot of goals and we want to make sure he doesn’t get any tonight.”

Ovechkin was kept in check through the first two periods, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying; in 15 minutes of ice time, he tallied four shots on goal, two attempts blocked and three misses. Before his goal Tuesday, a snipe from the high slot, he’d gone four games without scoring, and he had just three goals in his previous 10 games entering Thursday night — normal production for most players but a slight decline for Ovechkin.

Washington’s forward depth took a hit before the game even started, but the team’s depth ultimately came through. T.J. Oshie was “feeling under the weather” and was ruled out, Coach Todd Reirden said Thursday morning. He became the third player to fall ill over the past week with a bug working its way through the Capitals’ locker room. Oshie’s 23 goals are tied for second on the team with Vrana.

If Tuesday’s game was a careful, buttoned-up defensive effort, Thursday’s was the opposite with both teams finding more time and space from the drop of the puck. Carolina’s Nino Niederreiter drove the net and Holtby came out to the edge of the crease to challenge him, but Niederreiter stayed with the play, scoring from below the goal line while down on the ice after his first attempt glanced off the post.

The Capitals needed just 42 seconds to answer that tally; on a rush into the Hurricanes’ zone 5:13 into the game, Brett Connolly curled around defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk before firing a shot over McElhinney’s glove. That marked Connolly’s 22nd goal, extending what’s already been a career year for him.

The Hurricanes reclaimed the lead 12:30 into the second period, when fourth-line forward Warren Foegele sped into the Capitals’ zone, blowing past Jensen and then tucking the puck around Holtby. After more than 36 minutes without a penalty in the game, Williams was called for tripping Ovechkin, giving the Capitals an opportunity to again pull even with their power play, but the man-advantage failed to register a shot, held without a goal for a fourth straight game.

But for a second straight game, Washington owned the third period, ensuring a sweep of the season series between the teams. If they should meet again in the playoffs, that could give the Capitals just that much more confidence.