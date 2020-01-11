The defeat, the Capitals’ second straight, dropped them to 30-11-5, their 65 points tied with Boston for tops in the NHL. The Devils improved to 16-21-7.

The Capitals’ futility was best represented in 43 seconds of a 5-on-3 midway through the third period. They didn’t muster a single shot on goal and only had one total on the overlapping power play chances. Miles Wood scored a late empty-netter for the Devils’ final tally of the night with 4:56 left.

AD

AD

Reirden’s second-period tirade during a Capitals timeout was sparked by Nico Hischier’s second goal of the night — a one-timer that ripped past goaltender Braden Holtby’s right shoulder at 12:11. The goal gave the Devils a 4-1 lead, less than three minutes after Jakub Vrana scored the Capitals’ lone goal.

Trailing 3-0, the Capitals briefly showed a pulse when, on the power play, Vrana found the loose puck off the initial shot from Nicklas Backstrom and scored from outside the left post. It was Vrana’s 20th goal of the season, the first coming with the man advantage. It also marked the second straight season he reached the 20-goal mark.

The goal salvaged a four-minute power-play chance, coming after Wood was called for high-sticking on Richard Panik at 6:17 of the second period, Wood was assessed a double minor. Panik headed to the room for repairs and did not take another shift.

AD

AD

The power play got worse for the Capitals before it got better — Blake Coleman scored shorthanded, cashing in on a 3-on-1 rush at 6:48 to put New Jersey up 3-0. It was the sixth shorthanded goal allowed by the Capitals, tied for second in the league. They have allowed one each of the past two games, including what turned out to be the game-winner Wednesday night from the Flyers’ Kevin Hayes in Philadelphia.

Washington went 0-for-5 on the power play against the Flyers, continuing a slump that has dogged the unit since Dec. 1 and leading Reirden to change his personnel on the unit before Saturday’s game. The Capitals entered converting just 13.7 percent of their power plays in that span, ranking 30th in the league.

Reirden’s tweak was to put Vrana on the team’s first power play unit in place of Evgeny Kuznetsov.

AD

AD

With the tweak, the first power play unit was able to get three shots on goal on its first attempt at 16:30 of the first period but was unable to convert until Vrana’s goal in the second period. The group finished Saturday 1-of-5.

Meanwhile, the Capitals’ first-period struggles continued. Hischier converted a 2-on-1 chance at the 5:27 mark, putting the Capitals into an early hole for the eighth time in nine games and 12th in the past 15.

The Devils doubled their lead early in the second period when Nikita Gusev scored on a rebound only seven seconds after New Jersey’s power play expired. Holtby had just made a blocker save on Will Butcher’s shot from the right circle, before Gusev swopped in to convert the rebound on Holtby’s right side.

AD

Oshie an all-star

Capitals winger T.J. Oshie is headed to his first NHL All-Star Game, the league announced Saturday night.

AD

Oshie was Washington’s candidate on the ballot for the “Last Men In” fan vote for the game, which will be played Jan. 25 in St. Louis. Oshie got in along with Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner, St. Louis Blues winger David Perron and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes.

Oshie, 33, has 18 goals, third most for the Capitals. He also has 15 assists. Oshie has a connection to St. Louis: He was drafted by the Blues and spent the first seven seasons of his career there.

Oshie will join Capitals defenseman John Carlson and Holtby at the All-Star Game. This will be Carlson’s second time participating in the event and Holtby’s fifth straight.

AD

Alex Ovechkin was voted the Metropolitan Division captain by fans, but he decided he would not attend, citing his desire to rest and stay ready for the second half of the season and the playoffs. As mandated by league rules, Ovechkin will be suspended for one game preceding or following the all-star break for skipping the contest.

AD

Reirden will join his players at the game. Reirden, who was announced this month as the coach of the Metropolitan Division, coached in last year’s contest in San Jose and will be the first Capitals coach to be behind the bench for multiple All-Star Games.