The Capitals (34-12-5) came in on a four-game winning streak and held a 4-3 lead as the third period started, but an ill-timed turnover from goalie Braden Holtby led to a shorthanded equalizer from Ryan Johansen three minutes in. A deflection from Mikael Granlund, his second goal of the night, proved decisive with 4:37 remaining.

AD

Holtby’s miscue, coming as he tried to spring an outlet pass, landed on the stick of Johansen, who beat Holtby high to the blocker side. It was the fourth shorthanded goal the Capitals have allowed in their past seven games.

AD

Before the third-period letdown, the Capitals had overcome a 3-1 deficit from Alex Ovechkin, Richard Panik and Tom Wilson.

For Panik, the goal was his second of the night and seventh of the season.

For Ovechkin, it was his 35th of the season and ninth in the past four games. Few have come easier. Nashville goalie Juuse Saras turned the puck over to the Capitals’ captain in the crease, allowing Ovechkin to place it in a yawning net late in the first period, trimming Nashville’s lead to 3-2.

AD

The goal moved Ovechkin past Steve Yzerman for ninth all-time on the NHL’s scoring list with 693. Next up for the captain is Mark Messier (694). At his current pace, Ovechkin is on track to reach the 700-goal mark in 1,146 career games, which would be the second-fastest in NHL history.

The Capitals’ second-period equalizer was credited to Panik, who appeared to slightly deflect a pass from behind the Nashville net off the stick of Nick Bonino. The puck clipped Saras and went over the goal line.

AD

Tom Wilson carried the Capitals’ momentum, breaking the tie with a power-play goal off a tip in front with 8:54 left in the second period. Wilson’s 16th goal came minutes after he briefly went to the locker room for repairs from a high stick that gifted the Capitals’ the power play. When he returned, he hopped on the ice and scored off a dish from Lars Eller.

AD

It is Wilson’s second power play goal in as many games and now has a five-game point streak (three goals, three assists).

Holtby, who was strong in his previous start against Montreal, struggled against the Predators (23-19-7), allowing three goals off the first seven shots he saw. He finished with 19 saves. Ilya Samsonov is set to be in net Friday against Ottawa.

In an entertaining first period, the Capitals took an early lead before yielding three straight goals in a span of six minutes.

The first came from Jarred Tinordi at 10:15, then Granlund scored on the power play nearly three minutes later. Rocco Grimaldi scored off the rush to beat Holtby at 16:02. Ovechkin answered at 16:26 of the first.