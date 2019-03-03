Alex Ovechkin was exasperated. He’d fired five shots at New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, who had somehow kept each one from whizzing past him and into the net. Then as he skated up to Georgiev in the shootout, Georgiev threw his stick, interfering with Ovechkin’s attempt, promoting the latter to throw his hands up.

The officials huddled, initially announcing that the action did not award the Washington Capitals a goal, and to this declaration, Ovechkin sarcastically clapped in front of his bench. But then after a second consultation, Georgiev tossing his stick did mean that it was a goal for the Capitals, and with that bizarre ending, they got the 3-2 win against the Rangers to extend their winning streak to four games.

With a difficult schedule to end the season, including three games against the league-best Tampa Bay Lightning as well as contests against desperate bubble teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, Sunday’s matinee represented an opportunity to collect points against a Rangers club that’s well out of the playoff race.

For a fifth straight game, the Capitals allowed the first goal of the game within the first four minutes. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov turned the puck over in front of Washington’s net, and New York’s Ryan Strome scored from point-blank range at the 45-second mark. But the Capitals still got out of the opening frame ahead on the scoreboard, and that was thanks to two goals created by their two newest players.

Ahead of the trade deadline a week ago, Washington first acquired forward Carl Hagelin and then defenseman Nick Jensen, and Sunday’s matinee was the fifth and fourth games, respectively, in the Capitals’ lineup for them. They’ve looked more at ease with each one, and before this matchup against Hagelin’s former team, Coach Todd Reirden even promoted him to the third line with center Lars Eller and right wing Brett Connolly. That decision paid off on that trio’s first shift of the game, when Hagelin scored his first goal with the Capitals. As he skated toward the net, he attempted a pass to his left, but the puck hit defenseman Libor Hajek’s skates and rebounded back to Hagelin, who then just punched it into a half-open net.

Though Hagelin was added primarily for what he can do with speed, both on the penalty kill and on the forecheck at even-strength, Washington also expected him to have more success offensively in this system. He’d scored just two goals with six assists in 42 games with Pittsburgh and Los Angeles, and his last goal before Sunday had been on Jan. 17. Hagelin later flashed his ability on the Capitals’ first penalty kill of the game, when his aggressiveness created a turnover and forced Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo to take a hooking penalty to prevent his shorthanded breakaway.

Like Hagelin, Jensen’s best asset is his skating, and that’s what helped Washington take a lead 10:02 into the game. Joining the offensive attack on a rush, he sped up to the net to screen Georgiev as winger Andre Burakovsky beat him with a wrister from the left faceoff circle. Burakovsky now has three goals and six assists in his past 13 games, and after months of speculation that the Capitals would move him by the trade deadline, they opted to keep him, in part because he’s produced more of late.

The Capitals carried play in the second period with 20 shots on goal, but they weren’t able to capitalize on their numerous chances, and the Rangers tied the game 14:20 into the frame. After the rebound from a DeAngelo snap shot bounced back into the slot, both Burakovsky and Rangers forward Filiop Chytil reached for it, but it was Chytil who was able to corral the puck to set up Pavel Buchnevich’s equalizer. On a Washington power play in the final minute of the period, Ovechkin fired three shots within 33 seconds from his left faceoff circle sweet spot, but Georgiev stopped all of them.

Then on a power play late in the third period, Georgiev again stymied Ovechkin, just barely catching his blistering slap shot with his arm pit to keep the game tied in the third period, forcing overtime. He then made one last save on Ovechkin in the three-on-three extra frame, turning away his wrist shot on a breakaway.