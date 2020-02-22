Ovechkin’s goal in the Washington Capitals’ game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center was the landmark tally. His 42nd goal of the season, which tied the game at 2 at 4:50 of the third period, was assisted by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nick Jensen. [This story will be updated with the final result and game details.]

Ovechkin reached the milestone on the road, rather than in front of an adoring home crowd that has embraced him since his memorable debut more than 14 years ago, but the moment brought no shortage of celebration from the visiting team. His teammates jumped off the bench in celebration and the game was momentarily stopped.

The Capitals’ captain is showing no signs of slowing. His resurgence has given full voice to what started a few months ago as whispers of another Hart Trophy, given to the league MVP. He had a stunning heater over the past month or so, scoring 14 goals in a seven-game span before going five games without one. Now his dominance has resumed, with a goal Thursday and another Saturday giving him 42 on the season — leaving him just one off the league lead. He had three hat tricks during his recent surge, including the first natural hat trick — three goals in a row — of his career.

The list of all-time greats he has blown past during this run: Teemu Selanne, Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman and Mark Messier in January alone. Hockey royalty all. Up next: Mike Gartner (708), Phil Esposito (717) and Marcel Dionne (731). At the top of the list, of course, is Wayne Gretzky (894).

Gretzky’s mark has long been considered uncatchable. Now?

The goals will come, Ovechkin has said, if not now, then in the next game. If not the next game, then the next. He never rushed to hit 700; his pure goal-scoring abilities just allowed him to do it at an accelerated pace. What he achieves after this is still uncertain, but the signs of sustainability are unmistakable.

“He just keeps scoring. He doesn’t show any signs of slowing down,” forward T.J. Oshie said. “Since I’ve been on the team almost five years now, Ovi hasn’t changed. He hasn’t lost his step, gotten slower; his shot hasn’t gotten softer. He hasn’t lost his drive — he’s had more drive.”

And while goal No. 700 will never be forgotten, it was the culmination of his goals over the past month that not only showed Ovechkin’s sophisticated scoring prowess but his love for the game.

“I don’t give a [darn] what era it would be,” Esposito said. “Alex Ovechkin would be still scoring goals, in any era, anywhere. . . . When he first came in, I loved him. When he scored, and he still does it today, he loves it. He jumps up and down. A couple of times I thought he was going to jump over the glass.”

Oshie called Ovechkin’s love for scoring “infectious.” With each goal over the past month, the more the pure joy started to show and the looks of awe from the bench — both Washington’s and the opponent’s — increased.

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon said he is certain Ovechkin will “score 50 until he’s 50 years old.”

“One of the best to ever play,” Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes said. “Just breaking records now. He’s one of those guys when you get on the ice with them, you kind of stare at him and it’s Alex Ovechkin.”

His greatness, with each light of the goal lamp, has been getting increasingly difficult for his teammates to describe. But it has created a type of childlike glee around a team that has been atop the NHL for most of the season.

It could be seen in the visitors’ dressing room after Ovechkin’s jaw-dropping hat trick against the New York Islanders on Jan. 18 helped the Capitals overcome a three-goal third-period deficit. Smiles were wide, jokes were cracked, and laughs echoed down the hallway. It was seen again at Ottawa on Jan. 31, when he scored two goals to move into eighth on the all-time list and received a standing ovation from Senators fans. And it was seen Feb. 4 in Washington, when he scored three straight goals in a span of 4:24 late in the third period in a win over the Los Angeles Kings that sent hats raining down from the red-clad home crowd.

“It’s crazy. I think you take it for granted a bit. . . . When we are used to hearing crazy stats, it becomes normal,” defenseman John Carlson said.

With 21 games left in the season, Ovechkin is primed to deliver, and he has more names to pass on the all-time list while easily on pace to crack 50 goals for the ninth time in his 15-year NHL career.