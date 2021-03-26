Alex Ovechkin scored twice — the game’s first and last goals — as Washington dominated from the first period on, beating the Devils for the sixth time in six meetings.

The Capitals (22-7-4) are 9-1-0 in their past 10 games and have won back-to-back contests against the Devils (12-16-4). Multiple players have been hot during that stretch. Ovechkin has tallied 10 goals during the run; Nicklas Backstrom, who also scored in the first period Friday, has three goals and six assists; and Evgeny Kuznetsov has three goals and eight assists.

“[Ovechkin] is a guy that takes a lot of pride in his game and a lot of pride in scoring goals and pride in his team being successful, and he knows that he’s a big part of that,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Just the way things went down to start the year, it maybe didn’t get on track quite the way he wanted it at the beginning of the year, which probably fuels him even more.”

Washington will play a Sunday matinee against the New York Rangers before heading on a five-game, eight-day trip that includes games against the Devils, New York Islanders and Rangers.

Samsonov, calm and poised in the net, improved to 7-1-1. The team has leaned on both Samsonov and rookie Vitek Vanecek in this stretch of strong play that has included three back-to-back sets. With the two alternating starts by necessity, Sunday’s starting netminder could be a telling decision with just more than a month before the postseason begins.

“Both of our goalies have been unbelievable,” Tom Wilson said. “They are poised back there. For being young guys, it is second to none and they look awesome. I think in this league you have to have good goaltending to win games, and they’ve given us a chance every night.”

The Capitals got things started against the Devils when Kuznetsov sent a pinpoint centering pass to Ovechkin, who beat Scott Wedgewood at 5:58 of the first period on the Capitals’ first shot on goal of the game. His final tally came with 3:32 left in the third period and left him with 17 goals on the season and 723 for his storied career.

“It’s pretty impressive,” Conor Sheary said of Ovechkin’s hot streak. “He took it to heart when everyone was saying he had a bad start. He’s probably the hottest guy in the league now. But it seems like every shot he takes is dangerous. It’s just amazing how many opportunities he’s able to get and how many goals he’s able to score.”

Jakub Vrana, who was demoted to the third line Friday night, hit the post on an earlier breakaway (not considered a shot on goal) and has not scored since his two-goal effort March 9 against the Devils. He has three assists in that stretch.

Backstrom added to the lead with his 13th goal of the season, a back-door tap-in at 11:50 of the period. He capped a sharp passing sequence off the feed from Wilson. The winger had two primary assists Friday night and has three assists in his past three games.

“He’s looked really good,” Laviolette said of Wilson. “Conor Sheary worked really well on that line. They seem to be real strong whenever they get out on the ice. They were able to move things out of our end into the offensive zone and generate chances.”

The Capitals’ penalty kill stifled a pair of Devils’ power plays during a scoreless second period. Sheary then made it 3-0 at 7:13 of the third, beating Wedgewood high with a blast from the left faceoff circle. It was the winger’s seventh goal.

Washington was again without center Lars Eller, who missed his sixth consecutive game with a lower-body injury. The Capitals have not provided a detailed update on Eller’s condition, despite the winger saying he thought he was “close” to returning to the lineup last week. Eller, who has been a durable player throughout his NHL career, has missed 10 games this season, mainly due to injury. He missed one game because of a family matter.

The team’s dearth of center depth and lack of cap space continue to be liabilities. T.J. Oshie has taken the brunt of center duties while Eller has missed time, with Laviolette having to double-shift his centers on the third line. This has caused other wrinkles in the lineup, including Friday night’s elevation of Daniel Sprong to the top line with Ovechkin and Kuznetsov.

The Capitals have been without their full lineup for long stretches of the season. But they’re on a roll right now, and it doesn’t seem to matter.