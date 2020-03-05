In a memorable night at Madison Square Garden, the Capitals suffered their second loss in as many nights, a defeat that had all the earmarks of their recent run of inconsistent play. Lackadaisical play in their own zone, spotty special teams and too many trips to the penalty box proved too much for the Capitals to overcome.

That — and an astonishing performance from Zibanejad, who became just the second player in NHL history to complete a five-goal game that included the fifth goal coming in overtime. The only other instance of that happening also came against the Capitals, with Detroit Red Wings great Sergei Fedorov accomplishing the feat in 1996.

The game-winner certainly earned its spot in the books. Early in the extra period, Rangers star Artemi Panarin found Zibanejad — somehow only loosely defended as he skated past Tom Wilson despite having scored four goals to this point — behind the Capitals’ defense. A few strides, a few dekes, and the red lamp was spinning.

The loss left the Capitals (40-20-7) tied with the Flyers (40-20-7) atop the Metro, Washington on top by virtue of one more regulation win. The Penguins, who host the Capitals on Saturday, are just three points back at 39-21-6.

Zibanejad, who became the third Rangers player to record a five-goal game, overshadowed Alex Ovechkin’s late-game heroics. The captain scored twice — his 46th and 47th goals — each time drawing his team even, the second in the final minute of regulation.

But although Zibanejad had the final say, the Capitals’ own shoddy play spoke volumes long before the overtime.

In a back-and-forth third period, the visitors’ inability to stay out of the penalty box cost them. The Capitals took four penalties in the final 20 minutes, including a sequence of three consecutive penalties late. Zibanejad finally made them pay with 1:42 remaining for a 5-4 lead.

When Washington sent Samsonov off for the extra skater, Ovechkin struck to force overtime and give the Capitals the point that kept them tied atop the division.

The Capitals have allowed three or more goals in each of their past 10 games, including nine in the past five-plus periods.

Play opened up in a wild second period, with the teams scoring twice each and trading momentum as the whistles continued to chirp and the penalty box proceeded to fill.

The Rangers jumped out to a 2-1 lead at 5:29 of the second period after Zibanejad scored his second goal of the night on a delayed penalty. And after both teams traded power-play chances to no avail, Ilya Kovalchuk scored his first goal as a Capital at 12:01 of the middle frame to tie the game at 2. The goal ended his 11-game drought, and he also had an assist.

Artemi Panarin proceeded to dish a great feed to Tony DeAngelo for the score at 14:42 to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead, then the Capitals struck for the final time of the period 16 seconds later. Garnet Hathaway scored his ninth goal of the season at 14:58 to tie the game at 3.

It initially appeared Michal Kempny, who was a healthy scratch for the first time this season Wednesday against the Flyers, scored off his scorching one-timer. However, the goal was later credited to Hathaway, with assists going to Kempny and Richard Panik, who has now tallied five points (one goal, four assists) in his last six games.

Building off the momentum of some good offensive zone time, the Capitals scored the first goal of the night for the second straight game. Carl Hagelin whipped one in short side past Rangers netminder Alexandar Georgiev at 7:05 in the opening frame for his eighth goal. The Swede has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his past 10 games. It was the third line’s second goal in as many nights after Lars Eller scored the opening tally against the Flyers.