As the overhead screen replayed Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson down on one knee, smarting after blocking a shot, St. Louis Blues fans triumphantly roared, already knowing what happened next. Captain Alex Pietrangelo fired a shot from the point, past Wilson and then Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby.

After Thursday’s 5-2 loss to St. Louis, Washington is on its first two-game slide in a month, and the team’s lead in the Metropolitan Division has been trimmed to just one point over second-place Pittsburgh — though the Capitals still have a game in hand.

Considering the Capitals and Blues play just twice a year, there’s a surprising amount of bad blood. Both preseason games resulted in NHL Department of Player Safety suspensions, first to Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo for his illegal hit on Washington’s Michal Kempny and then to Wilson for his check to the head of St. Louis’s Oskar Sundqvist. Wilson also has been suspended twice previously for hits against St. Louis players. On a night the Blues apparently had retribution on their mind, they got that and then some.

“They wanted it more than us,” Capitals forward Brett Connolly said.

“This was a big hockey game for us,” Bortuzzo said. “We didn’t go in the game thinking, ‘Let’s get vengeance,’ or whatnot. It was an emotional game. . . . Happy to defend teammates or whatnot, but at the end of the day, it was just about winning this game.”

Alex Ovechkin celebrates his 30th goal of the season in Thursday night’s Capitals loss to the Blues. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

Not surprisingly, Wilson and Bortuzzo dropped the gloves for a heavyweight bout less than three minutes into the second period, and Bortuzzo said the referee came up to him after and asked, “Are we done with that?” Forty-seven seconds later, Connolly scored on his own rebound to lift the Capitals to a 2-1 lead.

But Washington had been bleeding scoring chances throughout the game, and a bad night on special teams led to a rough second frame. David Perron went to the penalty box for slashing 5:29 into the period, an opportunity for the Capitals to extend their cushion with the NHL’s best power play of the past decade. But on the man-advantage’s third look of the game, Washington managed just one shot on goal. In the past seven games, the Capitals have one power-play goal in 24 chances.

“We just tried to do too much,” said captain Alex Ovechkin, who scored his league-leading 30th goal. “We don’t have to change anything because we’re top in the league if we play the right way, if we play smart and if we do the right things. I’m not worried about it. We’re going to be fine.”

St. Louis scored on its power play 12:23 into the game when Colton Parayko beat Holtby with a snap shot. Sundqvist then lifted the Blues to their first lead of the game at the 16:33 mark, diving to swat in a rebound at an awkward angle.

“We’re sitting in the penalty box far too much,” center Lars Eller said. “We’re just putting ourselves in tough spots sitting so much. And then we didn’t give Holts a lot of help today with breakaways and rebounds in front of the net. It’s hard for him to stop night in and night out. We’ve just got to be sharper and stay out of the penalty box.”

With St. Louis up 3-2 entering the third period, Washington registered just two shots on goal for the final 20 minutes. Pietrangelo’s goal came 5:44 into the frame, and then center Tyler Bozak scored to make it a three-goal cushion and end any hope of a comeback. It was a second straight game that Washington got off an encouraging start, ahead through the first half, but then faded late.

“They were skating, competing harder, won races, more determined than we were,” defenseman Matt Niskanen said. “If we’re being honest about it, we didn’t have a very good game, and they played a pretty darn good game.”

The Capitals hardly had time to dwell on their disappointment as their trip continues Friday night in Dallas. Players were ready to chalk this one up to just falling flat, something that’s bound to happen with an ­82-game schedule. Washington had won 16 of its 20 games entering this one, affording itself some room for error, but as other teams in the division have started to go on their own streaks, that margin is now gone.

“It’s a really good league, and teams are good, and you kind of take nights off,” Connolly said. “They were energized, their crowd was into it, and it was just not our night tonight.”