Tied at 1 in overtime, the Canucks were unable to take advantage of on a four-on-three after Evgeny Kuznetsov was called for hooking with 3:35 left in the five-minute extra frame. The depleted Capitals held then, but failed two gain an additional standings point in the shootout.

It was the 11th time the Capitals have gone into overtime this season and their fifth loss by shootout.

The Capitals are now 16-4-5, dropping their second straight game after Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers. Goaltender Braden Holtby made a handful of point-blank saves down the stretch to keep the game in reach for Washington. He finished with 28 saves through three periods, and made another four saves in overtime.

The Capitals were playing without four regular forwards due to injuries and suspension for the second-straight game. Washington is without Nicklas Backstrom (upper body, day-to-day), Nic Dowd (hand, injured reserve), Garnet Hathaway (suspension) and Carl Hagelin (long-term injured reserve). Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said he is hopeful Backstrom and Dowd will play Wednesday against Florida.

With the lineup holes getting bigger, the Capitals have continued to depend on their extended core to produce offensively.

Forward Jakub Vrana got the scoring started for the Capitals for the sixth time this season, the most on Washington. The 23-year-old sniped one from the left faceoff circle only 2:22 into the first period. All 11 of his goals this season have come at even strength and his seven first-period goals rank second in the league behind Boston’s David Pastrnak (10).

The 23-year-old forward, who played his 200th career NHL game on Wednesday, is starting to show more of the offensive prowess the team was hoping for this season. After recording 24 goals last season but none in the postseason, Vrana wanted to prove his ability to bounce back. And through 25 games, he’s done just that. He has 19 points this season, moving one shy of 100 for his career.

He almost tallied his second goal of the game a few minutes into the second period after his shot on the rush sneaked past Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom, but Tyler Myers was able to extend his stick just enough to clear the puck off the line.

After Vrana’s early score seemed to set the tone of the game for the Capitals, the Canucks’ Elias Pettersson tied the game at 1 on a power play at the 14-minute mark of the first period. The one-timer from the right circle was Pettersson’s 10th goal of the season.

Petterson drew a tripping penalty on Richard Panik, which sent him in the box alongside Chandler Stephenson, who was called for interference just more than a minute earlier. The Canucks’ five-on-three advantage quickly turned into effectively a five-on-two when Michal Kempny lost his stick on the penalty kill. Pettersson scored almost instantly after, the Capitals’ third power-play goal allowed over the last two games, and Vancouver still had 1:44 worth of power-play time.

The Capitals were missing four typical penalty killers on Saturday: Backstrom, Hagelin, Dowd and Hathaway. Despite allowing Pettersson’s goal, the makeshift unit was able to kill four of five of the Canucks’ power-play chances, including the big kill in overtime. Vancouver came into Saturday fourth in the NHL on the power play at 27.1 percent (26 of 96). Washington’s penalty kill was tied for eighth at 83.3 percent (14 of 84).

Though the Capitals were able to fend off a chasing Vancouver team to finish the first period, they were unable to get on the score sheet. Washington hit two posts in the second period, the first by Michael Sgarbossa, who was called up along with Beck Malenstyn on Wednesday. The second came from Kuznetsov, who scored the team’s lone goal in its Wednesday loss to the Rangers. The Capitals entered Saturday’s game leading the league in shots off the post and crossbar with 28, according to the NHL.

