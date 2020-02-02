Unable to fully overcome a two-goal deficit entering the third period, Washington (35-13-5) faltered against surging Pittsburgh (33-15-5). The Caps have now dropped two of their last three contests after a four-game winning streak. Pittsburgh (71 points) is now only four points behind the league-leading Capitals in the standings.

With the Penguins up 3-1 entering the third period, the Capitals got the arena buzzing with Evgeny Kuznetsov’s 18th goal of the season six minutes into the third period. His backhander floated in the air before beating Matt Murray for Kuznetsov’s second tally in as many games.

And while Kuznetsov’s tally ignited the team, the Penguins’ Brandon Tanev sneaked another past rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov with 2:33 left, putting Pittsburgh up 4-2 before Eller’s late third-period goal cut the lead back down to one. It was Eller’s second tally of the night. He now has 13 on the season.

Sunday’s matchup was the first meeting between the divisional rivals this season. It was the 50th time Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin have met in their careers, but neither were able to light the lamp on Sunday. Ovechkin, who had scored 11 goals in his last five games, finally had his streak snapped. The teams will meet again in three weeks, back in the District.

In net, Samsonov was far from flawless in the marquee matchup after getting the nod over Braden Holtby. Facing Pittsburgh for the first time in his young career, the Russian netminder gave up two goals off Pittsburgh’s first nine shots. He finished with 29 saves.

He is now 16-3-1, after winning his last 11 straight decisions. It is Samsonov’s first regulation loss since Nov. 15 against Montreal. Capitals Coach Todd Reirden downplayed the decision to play his rookie goaltender against a divisional foe, stating the importance of preparing two goaltenders for the remainder of the season.

With the goaltending situation still fluctuating as the postseason nears, on Sunday, the Capitals left the ice with more questions than answers.

Washington once again couldn’t solve an ailing power play, going 0-for-3, as the team continued to tweak the first unit. Turnovers and minor penalties continued to plague the group, with Washington dinged for 11 giveaways through the first 40 minutes, while Pittsburgh only had four.

The game started to come alive in the second period with the Penguins clinging to a 2-1 lead, with both teams notching early high-danger chances. Samsonov was tested with a flurry of net front shots, including three in a row after two quick ones from Alex Galchenyuk and Chad Ruhwedel three minutes into the middle frame.

Samsonov finally let the lone second-period goal in off a rebound shot from Dominik Simon with 8:01 left in the period. Simon’s backhanded five-hole shot gave Pittsburgh a 3-1 lead, as the Capitals headed to the third period down by two and could never fully recover after facing a first period deficit for the 19th time this season; they are 9-8-2 in those contests and 7-11-1 if trailing after the first 40.

After the Capitals jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a wrister from Lars Eller at 10:38 in the first period, the Penguins responded with two straight tallies from Sam Lafferty and Patric Hornqvist. Lafferty was able to beat Samsonov shortside high at 11:46, only 1:08 after Eller’s opening tally. Hornqvist’s net front tally came even faster; only 54 seconds after Lafferty’s.

Hornqvist scored on a redirect that went off Samsonov’s stick and in. That play was also the last time Richard Panik was credited for any time on ice. He had a mere three shifts in the opening 20, sitting for the last 7:20 of the opening frame.

While Panik’s play was subpar, his linemates’ production was impressive from the jump; particularly Eller. With his early Sunday goal, he now has a four-game point streak (one goal, three assists). Eller also led a strong Capitals’ penalty kill, which was a minor bright spot Sunday. The group managed to kill off six Penguins power play opportunities, including one midway through the period to keep the Capitals at striking distance.

The third-line center was physical from the start of the game, exchanging a shove with Crosby early as the two headed to the benches. With Eller flying over the ice, he managed to draw multiple penalties early, and while he was caught with an ill-timed interference call midway through the opening frame, his response goal lessened the blow.

Eller’s standout play continued through the final 40 minutes, with Eller’s final tally bringing the Capitals back to life, before the team ultimately couldn’t complete the comeback.