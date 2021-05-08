Both times, the fans at Capital One Arena held their breath. The Capitals, who were already playing without most of their stars, couldn’t afford to lose any more, even as they rallied to a 2-1 overtime win. The outcome gave the Pittsburgh Penguins the East Division title — given the tiebreakers involved, the Capitals needed to win in regulation — but it also ensured the Capitals will finish second and have home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Washington (35-15-5, 75 points) avoided a disaster when Wilson returned to start the second but didn’t have the same luck with Oshie. He was ruled out for the rest of the game after his right leg appeared to get caught up with Aube-Kubel in the corner.
And while the Capitals walked away with a win — thanks to Lars Eller tying the score with 39.8 seconds left in regulation, then Conor Sheary converting in overtime with 59.4 seconds left — their injury issues are only getting worse as they limp to the finish line.
“I don’t know how we pulled it off, to be honest,” Eller said.
Washington started its penultimate regular season game without five regulars: forwards Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov; defenseman John Carlson; and goalie Ilya Samsonov. They played with 11 forwards, one less than the norm. The Capitals’ last game of the regular season is Tuesday at Capital One Arena against the Boston Bruins, who could be their opening opponent in the playoffs.
Those gaping holes in the lineup left the Capitals with little offensive firepower, and neither team scored in the first two periods. Scott Laughton finally got the Flyers on the board with 16:18 left in the third. Eller and Sheary took it from there.
“To be down 1-0 like that late in the game, battle back and tie it up and went into overtime, I thought we did a good job in overtime as well,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “That was a real gutsy game with what we are dealing with right now.”
Craig Anderson (28 saves) was in the Capitals’ net Saturday, after Vitek Vanecek took the loss in the Capitals’ 4-2 defeat to the Flyers a night earlier. Anderson, who turns 40 later this season, was making his fourth appearance of the season and only his second start. Anderson entered training camp on a professional tryout agreement after spending the past 10 seasons with the Ottawa Senators. He is in his 18th NHL season.
“I thought he was really good,” Laviolette said. “I thought he gave us a chance to win.”
Ovechkin, Backstrom and Carlson were out with lower-body injuries. Kuznetsov and Samsonov were unavailable because of the NHL’s coronavirus protocols. Kuznetsov and Samsonov landed on the covid-19 list Tuesday for the second time this season. Before that, they were unavailable for Monday’s game at the New York Rangers for “disciplinary reasons,” and Samsonov has been shifted to the taxi squad.
Ovechkin missed his 11th game of the season; he has missed seven of the past eight. He participated in the Capitals’ optional morning skate Saturday — the first time he had skated in any official capacity since he left Monday’s 6-3 win at the Rangers after one shift.
The previous time the Capitals had played without Ovechkin, Backstrom and Carlson was April 10, 2016, when they decided to rest players in the season finale. Saturday was the first time the Capitals have played a game without Ovechkin, Backstrom, Carlson and Kuznetsov since Kuznetsov made his NHL debut March 10, 2014.
While there were plenty of absences in the lineup Saturday, the good news for the Capitals was the return of defenseman Justin Schultz. He is dealing with a lower-body injury and had missed six of the previous eight games.
Defenseman Michal Kempny, who has not played this season after undergoing surgery for a torn Achilles’ tendon in October, could be a part of the Capitals’ plans for the postseason. But Saturday night, while on a conditioning assignment with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., he left with an injury, reportedly after he collided with one of the people who shovel the ice during a stop in the action.
Also Saturday, forward Garrett Pilon, a third-round draft pick in 2016, made his NHL debut. He was the fourth Capitals draft pick to make his NHL regular season debut this year, joining Vanecek, Brian Pinho and Connor McMichael.
