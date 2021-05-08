Both times, the fans at Capital One Arena held their breath. The Capitals, who were already playing without most of their stars, couldn’t afford to lose any more, even as they rallied to a 2-1 overtime win. The outcome gave the Pittsburgh Penguins the East Division title — given the tiebreakers involved, the Capitals needed to win in regulation — but it also ensured the Capitals will finish second and have home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.