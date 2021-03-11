Similarly, the Capitals drove hard for a three-goal lead entering the third period at Wells Fargo Center. They lost their grip briefly, the margin trimmed to one, before they reestablished control thanks, again, to Dowd.

For insurance, the center added a second goal in the closing seconds that went the length of the ice on the fly before hopping into the Flyers' vacated net, sealing the win.

The Flyers got tallies from Ivan Provorov and Scott Laughton in the final period to bring some drama to the proceedings. But they never could find the equalizer.

Washington (16-6-4) is now on a three-game winning streak and has won seven of its last eight. In addition to Dowd's two goals, John Carlson added one (for his 500th career point) and Alex Ovechkin scored for his 715th career tally.

The Capitals prevailed despite missing forwards Tom Wilson and Lars Eller. Wilson is serving a seven-game suspension for boarding Boston's Brandon Carlo last week; Eller was a late scratch after he returned to Washington earlier in the day because of a family matter. It is unclear when Eller will rejoin the team.

Washington will play the Flyers on the road again Saturday before playing in Buffalo on Monday.

With Eller a late scratch, the Capitals were forced to play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler slotted in as the extra defender but only saw one shift, late in the third. The game marked the first time Siegenthaler was dressed and on the bench for a game since Feb. 4.

Carlson's milestone point at 6:58 of the second was a dazzler. He beat Elliott with a shot from the left circle on a nifty feed from Jakub Vrana. In his 12th NHL season, Carlson becomes the first defenseman in franchise history to hit 500 points. He is also the fifth player from the 2008 NHL draft class to hit that milestone, a list that also includes Steven Stamkos, Erik Karlsson, Jordan Eberle and Drew Doughty.

Vrana's primary assist to Carlson on the play was the Czech's fifth point (three goals, two assists) in his past four games. He had two goals, including the game-winner, in Tuesday night's 5-4 overtime win against the Devils — a victory that came after the Capitals' blew a 4-1 lead in the third period.

Provorov's score came at 1:43 of the third. Laughton tallied a shot off the rush as he barreled down the left wing. The puck went off the post and in at 10:45 of the final frame.

Ovechkin opened the scoring for the Capitals, ripping a one-timer off the post from the right circle at 8:37 of the first. It was Ovechkin's ninth goal of the season and his third in his past six games. He now trails Phil Esposito by two goals for the sixth spot on the NHL's all-time list.

Travis Konecny tied the game at 1 with his power-play strike past Ilya Samsonov at 11:14 of the first period.

Samsonov, who was making his third start since recovering from covid-19, made 30 saves and had an assist on Dowd's empty-netter. The young Russian made 36 stops Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Flyers in the same building and now is 3-0-0 since his bout with the virus. Samsonov said this last stretch has been the best he's felt mentally and physically in a long time.

"It's really hard recovery after covid," he said. "I have a problem with the breathing, so hard. You got some 40 minutes practice, you feel so tired and hard breathing. But right now, I feel more and more better every day."

Conor Sheary gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead, scoring his sixth goal of the season on a partial breakaway spurred by a feed by Daniel Sprong. Sprong, who is filling in for the suspended Wilson, hit Sheary in stride before Sheary beat Elliott through his legs.

Sprong has a goal and an assist in his past two games.