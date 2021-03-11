Similarly, the Capitals drove hard for a three-goal lead entering the third period at Wells Fargo Center. They lost their grip briefly, and the margin was trimmed to one before they reestablished control thanks, again, to Dowd.

For insurance, the center added a second goal in the closing seconds that went the length of the ice on the fly before hopping into the Flyers' vacated net, sealing the win. The empty-netter was officially listed at 185 feet.

"I scored my first goal without taking a shot and scored my second goal from the other end," Dowd said. "So, yeah, I think that was probably definitely my longest goal."

The Flyers got goals from Ivan Provorov and Scott Laughton in the final period to bring some drama to the proceedings. But they never could find the equalizer.

Washington (16-6-4) has won three straight and seven of its past eight. In addition to Dowd's two goals, John Carlson added one (for his 500th career point) and Alex Ovechkin scored his 715th career goal.

"I certainly know it's important for a season like this to string some good games together and get some really good points down the stretch," Carlson said. "Those are always nice. It can really make up for a little dry spell here or there, but certainly this year with the shortened season, it's great. With that said, everything's so close, so the onus is on us to keep moving and keep collecting as many as we can."

The Capitals prevailed despite missing forwards Tom Wilson and Lars Eller. Wilson is serving a seven-game suspension for boarding Boston's Brandon Carlo last week; Eller was a late scratch after he returned to Washington earlier in the day because of a family matter. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said he is unsure when Eller will rejoin the team.

Washington will play the Flyers on the road again Saturday before playing in Buffalo on Monday.

"I think fighting and clawing for ways to win is good, building some character," Carlson said. "Obviously we would like to win 10-0 every night, but being in different situations and coming out on top is I think nice, to do it in certain ways so you can kind of put it in your back pocket and draw on it when you need it."

With Eller a late scratch, the Capitals were forced to play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler slotted in as the extra defender but only saw one shift, late in the third. The game was the first for which Siegenthaler was dressed and on the bench since Feb. 4.

Carlson's milestone point at 6:58 of the second was a dazzler. He beat Elliott with a shot from the left circle on a nifty feed from Jakub Vrana. Carlson, in his 12th NHL season, became the first defenseman in franchise history to hit 500 points. He is also the fifth player from the 2008 NHL draft class to hit that milestone, joining Steven Stamkos, Erik Karlsson, Jordan Eberle and Drew Doughty.

"It's a pretty cool achievement," Carlson said. "I think I've been fortunate to have some great players around me for my entire career, so that certainly helps. It was nice to do it when we won."

Vrana's primary assist to Carlson on the play was the Czech's fifth point (three goals, two assists) in his past four games. He had two goals, including the game-winner, in Tuesday night's 5-4 overtime win against the Devils — a victory that came after the Capitals' blew a 4-1 lead in the third period.

"This one's really different for me than the other night," Laviolette said of the Capitals seeing their lead slip in the third. "The other night the wheels were coming off quickly, and by the end you're hanging on by a lug nut, and tonight was totally different."

Provorov's score came at 1:43 of the third. Laughton tallied a shot off the rush as he barreled down the left wing. The puck went off the post and in at 10:45 of the final frame.

Ovechkin opened the scoring for the Capitals, ripping a one-timer off the post from the right circle at 8:37 of the first. It was Ovechkin's ninth goal of the season and his third in his past six games. He now trails Phil Esposito by two goals for sixth on the NHL's all-time list.

Travis Konecny tied the game at 1 with his power-play strike past Ilya Samsonov at 11:14 of the first period.

Samsonov, who was making his third start since recovering from covid-19, made 30 saves and had an assist on Dowd's empty-netter. The young Russian made 36 stops Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Flyers in the same building and is 3-0-0 since his bout with the virus. Samsonov said this last stretch has been the best he has felt mentally and physically in a long time.

"It's really hard recovery after covid," he said. "I have a problem with the breathing, so hard. You got some 40 minutes practice, you feel so tired and hard breathing. But right now, I feel more and more better every day."

Conor Sheary gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead, scoring his sixth goal of the season on a partial breakaway spurred by a feed by Daniel Sprong. Sprong, who is filling in for the suspended Wilson, hit Sheary in stride before Sheary beat Elliott through his legs.

Sprong has a goal and an assist in his past two games. He skated a season-high 13:29 on Thursday.