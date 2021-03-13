Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan had said Friday that he believed there was another gear for Ovechkin to reach this season. He just might be right.

AD

The Capitals (17-6-4, 38 points) have won four straight — a stretch that includes three victories against the Flyers since Sunday — and eight of nine. But the Flyers did not make this one easy. After Washington had a three-goal lead early in the final period, the Flyers came roaring back, cutting Washington's lead to one and nearly tying the score in the final minutes.

After Nic Dowd notched his third goal in two games at 4:25 to give the Capitals a 5-2 lead, Shayne Gostisbehere scored on the power play at 13:07. Claude Giroux trimmed Washington's lead to 5-4 at 17:03, but the Flyers could get no closer.

AD

Nick Jensen's second goal of the week, which gave the Capitals a 3-1 lead at 3:05 of the second, compelled the Flyers to pull goaltender Brian Elliott after he had allowed three goals on 10 shots. Hart finished with 11 saves on 13 shots.

AD

Conversely, the Capitals' Ilya Samsonov, who has won all four of his starts since recovering from a bout with covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, improved to 5-0-1. He made 28 saves for his third win against the Flyers in seven days. He had 36 stops in Sunday's 3-1 win and 30 in Thursday's 5-3 victory. Saturday's game was the first time the 24-year-old had made consecutive starts this season. He only did it twice last season, his rookie year serving as Braden Holtby's backup.

With the Capitals' goaltending being the team's biggest question mark as the season's midpoint nears, all eyes will be on him — and fellow goalie Vitek Vanecek — in the coming weeks.

AD

"It's great to have two goalies that we feel confident in," Coach Peter Laviolette said before the game. "We made the decision to give [Samsonov] the second game here in Philadelphia just based on the way he's played here. We'll move day-to-day with it."

AD

Another day-to-day concern will be the health of center Lars Eller. He was ruled out with a lower-body injury late in the first period after appearing to show some right leg discomfort during his final shift. The Capitals' third-line center was a late scratch from Thursday's win because of a family matter. Eller also was not at the team's morning skate Saturday.

Washington jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening period thanks to goals by Daniel Sprong and Carl Hagelin. Sprong scored on a chip shot at 4:40, with the puck bouncing over Elliott's back as it went across the goal line.

AD

The goal was Sprong's fifth of the season; he has two goals and one assist in his past three games. The 23-year-old was playing in his fourth game in place of suspended winger Tom Wilson, who is serving a seven-game suspension for boarding Boston's Brandon Carlo on Feb. 5. The Capitals improved to 4-0-0 without Wilson.

AD

Hagelin's goal, his third of the season, came at 13:21 of the first, when he hammered home the rebound of Jensen's shot from the right point.

The Capitals saw the momentum shift in the middle period, when the teams started trading goals — and sloppy turnovers. The line of Evgeny Kuznetsov, Jakub Vrana and Sprong was on the ice for both of the Flyers' second-period goals.

Taking advantage of a Sprong giveaway, the Flyers' James van Riemsdyk made it 2-1 at 2:36 before Jensen scored just 29 seconds later. The dazzling shot, which rang off the post and in, was Jensen's second goal of the week after he went 165 games — and 2½ years — without a goal.

AD

AD

Nolan Patrick answered Jensen's goal at 5:47 to cut the Capitals' lead to 3-2 before Ovechkin struck at 13:10. The captain's goal ended the Capitals' 0-for-18 drought on the road on the power play, a skid that had covered seven games.