"We're a veteran group," said winger Carl Hagelin, who scored in the first period. "We have a lot of good players: guys that want to play big minutes, guys that are ready for that opportunity. So every time someone's gone, it seems like our team as a unit have picked it up. … That's why it's fun to be a part of this team. Everyone buys in, and everyone wants to win games."

AD

AD

The Capitals (17-6-4, 38 points) have won four straight — a stretch that includes three victories against the Flyers since Sunday — and eight of nine. Their past four wins have come without winger Tom Wilson, who is serving a seven-game suspension for boarding Boston's Brandon Carlo on Feb. 5. He is eligible to return this coming Saturday against the New York Rangers.

The Capitals also have been without Lars Eller for most of the past two games. He was ruled out of Saturday's game with a lower-body injury late in the first period after appearing to show some right leg discomfort during his final shift. After skating just 1:29 on Saturday, he is officially listed as day-to-day. The third-line center was a late scratch from Thursday's win in Philadelphia because of a family matter, and he was not at the morning skate Saturday.

"We have an extremely deep team," said defenseman Nick Jensen, who scored his second goal of the season Saturday. "Any line that goes out there I think has the ability to put the puck in the back of the net. … When everyone is going, you can just roll all four lines. Guys get into the game easily. They start feeling it. They start building confidence."

AD

AD

Washington has thrived despite its recent adversity, but the Flyers did not make Saturday's win easy. After the Capitals moved out to a three-goal lead early in the third period, the Flyers came roaring back, cutting their deficit to one and nearly tying the score in the final minutes.

After Nic Dowd notched his third goal in two games at 4:25 to give the Capitals a 5-2 lead, Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a power play at 13:07. Claude Giroux trimmed Washington's lead to 5-4 at 17:03, but the Flyers could get no closer.

Jensen's goal, which gave the Capitals a 3-1 lead at 3:05 of the second, compelled the Flyers to pull goaltender Brian Elliott after he had allowed three goals on 10 shots. Replacement Carter Hart finished with 11 saves on 13 shots.

AD

"I'm not really doing anything different," Jensen said of his second goal in four games after going 165 games and nearly 2½ years without one. "It's not like I didn't have my opportunities to score before this. … Obviously, any time I can help the team I'm going to do it, but I'm not going to change anything playing hockey the right way."

AD

The Capitals' Ilya Samsonov, who has won all four of his starts since recovering from a bout with covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, improved to 5-0-1. He made 28 saves for his third win against the Flyers in seven days.

He had 36 stops in Sunday's 3-1 win and 30 in Thursday's 5-3 victory. Saturday's game was the first time the 24-year-old had made consecutive starts this season. He only did it twice last season, his rookie year serving as Braden Holtby's backup.

AD

With the Capitals' goaltending being their biggest question mark as the season's midpoint nears, all eyes will be on him — and fellow goalie Vitek Vanecek — in the coming weeks.

"It's great to have two goalies that we feel confident in," Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said before the game. "We made the decision to give [Samsonov] the second game here in Philadelphia just based on the way he's played here. We'll move day-to-day with it."

Washington jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening period thanks to goals by Daniel Sprong and Hagelin. Sprong scored on a chip shot at 4:40, with the puck bouncing over Elliott's back as it went across the goal line. The goal was Sprong's fifth of the season; he has two goals and an assist in four games while filling Wilson's spot in the lineup. Hagelin's goal, his third of the season, came at 13:21 of the first, when he hammered home the rebound of Jensen's shot from the right point.

AD

AD

The momentum shifted in the middle period, when the teams started trading goals — and sloppy turnovers. The line of Evgeny Kuznetsov, Jakub Vrana and Sprong was on the ice for both of the Flyers' second-period goals. Taking advantage of a Sprong giveaway, the Flyers' James van Riemsdyk made it 2-1 at 2:36 before Jensen scored just 29 seconds later.

Nolan Patrick answered Jensen's goal at 5:47 to cut the Capitals' lead to 3-2 before Alex Ovechkin struck at 13:10. Capped by a jubilant celebration, his power-play goal came from his signature spot in the left circle. It was the 35-year-old's third goal in four games, and it was career goal No. 716. He is one away from tying Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL's all-time list.