Alex Ovechkin had already claimed the league lead for goals earlier in the game, so as he and winger Travis Boyd barreled down the ice on a two-on-one, Ovechkin showed off a less-appreciated part of his game. With every Columbus Blue Jackets player expecting Ovechkin to shoot, he passed, setting up a wide-open Boyd for the first goal of Boyd’s NHL career.

Ovechkin raised his arms, celebrating as if he were the one who just scored. To set up that play, he had picked the puck off Columbus defenseman Ryan Murray in the neutral zone. It was fitting that one of the Washington Capitals’ most resounding wins of the season came on a night the captain did a little bit of everything.

With first place in the Metropolitan Division at stake in the matchup between its two top teams, the Capitals extended their first-place lead with a 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets using the same formula that helped them ascend to the top spot. There was strong goaltending from Braden Holtby, who recorded 28 saves in his second shutout of the season, there was the depth scoring from wingers Brett Connolly, Dmitrij Jaskin and Boyd, and then there was Ovechkin, who extended his point streak to 11 games, the second longest of his career, with a goal and an assist.

Washington has found ways to win without its top center, its top two right wings and even its starting goaltender, but the Capitals have yet to win a game when Ovechkin hasn’t recorded at least a point. Fortunately for them, with 22 goals and 14 assists, he is on pace for his best season since 2009-10, when he was 24.

As the Capitals have grown accustomed to playing without key cogs of their lineup — the full roster hasn’t been available all season — Coach Todd Reirden has preached players taking advantage of opportunities with injuries depleting the forward corps. Washington has needed every bit of its depth of late, and perhaps no one has stepped up more than wingers Connolly and Jakub Vrana.

With right wings Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie both sidelined with concussions, Connolly and Vrana have helped supplant the missing scoring while skating on a second line with center Evgeny Kuznetsov. On that trio’s first shift, Connolly and Vrana had a two-on-one, and as Connolly carried the puck into the offensive zone, he chose to keep the puck for himself. Columbus defenseman Scott Harrington started sliding to block the shot, but Connolly was patient, maneuvering around Harrington and the outstretched pad of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to slip the puck across the goal line for a 1-0 lead just 1:42 into the game.

That extended Connolly’s point streak to four games. Vrana, who entered the game with three goals in his past two games, recorded the primary helper. Connolly now has 18 points through 29 games, on pace to eclipse the career high he set last season with 27 points in 70 games.

Washington’s next goal came from its fourth line. Boyd banked a shot in off Jaskin’s foot for a 2-0 lead 10:19 into the game, and Jaskin seemed to exhale as he celebrated with teammates. The Capitals claimed him off waivers before the season, and in his 23rd game on Saturday he scored his first goal with the team, motioning throwing a monkey off his back as he skated over to the bench.

And while secondary scoring has been necessary with Washington especially banged up over the past month, Ovechkin has been a constant in every Capitals win. With less than 20 seconds left in the first period, he went to the front of the net, redirecting defenseman Michal Kempny’s pass for his league-leading 22nd goal. When the second period started, Bobrovsky was on the bench, yanked in favor of Joonas Korpisalo, who allowed Boyd’s goal in the third period.

These two teams met in the first round of the playoffs last season, and the Blue Jackets had the Capitals on the ropes after they won the first two games of the series in Washington. But then the Capitals turned to Holtby in net after Philipp Grubauer had been named the postseason starter initially, and he backstopped the team to four straight wins en route to an eventual Stanley Cup championship.

Holtby has again looked strong and steady. He struggled some in the first month of the season, but he entered Saturday’s game with a .919 save percentage and a 2.74 goals against average since Nov. 1. When the Capitals had breakdowns against Columbus, he made up for them, stopping 17 shots through the first two periods. He turned away 11 more in the third period, and as blue-clad fans exited Nationwide Arena, they booed, frustrated with a Columbus team that was again bested by Holtby.