Oshie’s goals gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead entering the third period. The Bruins equalized on a goal from Sean Kuraly just 2:53 in, but Carlson one-timed a pass from Nicklas Backstrom less than two minutes later, a blast that beat Halak for Carlson’s 12th goal and 45th point.

AD

AD

The game matched the NHL’s points leaders. The Capitals (23-5-5) had their full lineup for the second game and, unlike Monday’s dismal 5-2 loss to Columbus, this time very much looked like a team in full. The Bruins (20-6-6), meanwhile, dropped their second straight.

The win marked the seventh time the Capitals had come back from trailing after the opening period. Oshie and Carlson were instrumental in the rally from the jump, with Carlson feeding Oshie on the power play for a blast in front of Halak. The initial shot clanged off the crossbar, but he hammered home his own rebound to knot the game at 1.

A few minutes later, he delivered the game’s highlight, accounting for his second two-goal game of the season and his 13th tally of the season.

AD

The Capitals killed off two crucial penalties in the third period — the Bruins were 0-for-5 on the power play on the night — and a flurry of late shots to hold on.

AD

The Capitals, playing in front of a national audience and looking to shed Monday’s shaky showing, came out with a notable increase in intensity. But it was Boston sniper David Pastrnak who broke open the scoring, beating Braden Holtby on a short-side rush for his league-leading 26th goal of the season.

Just 38 seconds later, the heavyweight fight offered a truly heavyweight fight when Tom Wilson and Zdeno Chara dropped the gloves in the corner, after Chara looked to initiate the exchange. The two traded punches and both were assessed five minutes for fighting. Wilson got two additional minutes for cross-checking. It was only Wilson’s second fighting major of the season.

The Bruins couldn’t convert on that power play, but on their next man advantage they appeared to go up 2-0 on Patrice Bergeron’s goal. The Capitals challenged, claiming offsides, and the goal was overturned. Washington is 2-for-2 in offsides challenges in its past three games.

AD