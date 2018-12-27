Asked if this season has been a pleasant surprise because so many expected a Stanley Cup hangover, captain Alex Ovechkin appeared confused by the concept. Though past defending champions had struggled some to start, that hasn’t been an issue for the Washington Capitals, who’ve been in strong form for more than a month.

But Ovechkin did mention the team might have to guard against a different hangover.

“Maybe after Christmas, yeah,” Ovechkin said. “Not from the Stanley Cup.”

The Capitals may have been a bit sluggish in the first period of Thursday night’s game, their first after a four-day holiday break, but they didn’t take long to pick up where they left off before Christmas. The Capitals beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-1, and goaltender Braden Holtby made 28 saves in the win.

Washington had been rolling before the break; the Capitals had won 14 of their past 17 games, claiming first place in the Metropolitan Division and then holding onto it. But Washington has historically struggled when it gets out of a rhythm with too many days off. Coach Todd Reirden added two extra drills to Thursday’s morning skate, but that likely didn’t do much to prepare the Capitals for being shorthanded three times in the first period.

“You’re probably not as sharp after time off as you would be if we kept going, but you take the rest whenever you can get it,” defenseman John Carlson said before the game. “If you were playing good before, you can probably find a way to pick it back up at some point.”

The last time Washington played Carolina, the penalty kill yielded three power-play goals, and the volume of minor penalties the Capitals have taken has been a point of frustration for Reirden. He undoubtedly wasn’t pleased when Washington was whistled for three in the first period, including two in the offensive zone. But this time, the Hurricanes’ power play managed just three shots on those three opportunities, the same number that the Capitals got in their one power play.

Washington’s special teams entered the game having not scored a power-play goal in four straight games, the team’s worst drought of the season. But at even strength, Washington has the league’s third-best offense with 2.80 goals per game while also being on the top three for the fewest five-on-five goals allowed. Against the Hurricanes, the Capitals got a little of both as they entered the third period with a 2-0 lead.

With Washington playing so well over the past seven weeks, Reirden has had tough lineup decisions; no one’s play has really warranted being scratched. The fourth line in particular has been a revolving door, a balance between wanting some offensive upside and wanting to play the best penalty-killing forwards. But that trio has managed to score consistently no matter who is on it. On Thursday night, Reirden scratched center Nic Dowd, in the midst of his best season with four goals and nine assists, in favor of a line with center Travis Boyd and wingers Devante Smith-Pelly and Chandler Stephenson.

Just 3:33 into the second period, Smith-Pelly and Boyd pressured defenseman Calvin de Haan into a defensive-zone turnover, and Stephenson corralled the loose puck before launching it past goaltender Petr Mrazek for the game’s first goal. That marked his fourth goal of the season, and some version of the fourth line has been on the ice for at least one goal in six of the past 10 games.

On the Capitals’ fourth power play (and third of the second period), the unit finally broke through. Carlson’s point shot was tipped in front by forward T.J. Oshie, snapping an 0-for-19 stretch on the man-advantage. After Oshie missed 11 games with a concussion, he has played seven contests on a top line with center Nicklas Backstrom and Ovechkin, he hadn’t recorded a point in the five entering Thursday.

That brief slump ended just in time, giving the Capitals the cushion they needed going into the third period, when Carolina’s Sebastian Aho ended Holtby’s shutout bid with a goal off a rebound. Carlson scored an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the victory.

It wasn’t all good news Thursday night. The team might have lost defenseman Matt Niskanen to injury after his head collided awkwardly with the end boards. He did not return to the game.