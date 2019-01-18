Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) stands on the ice after he was injured during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Washington. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

ARLINGTON, Va. — All-Star goaltender Braden Holtby is expected to start for the Washington Capitals on Friday night against the New York Islanders after missing two games with an eye injury.

Holtby says his left eye is back to normal. Coach Todd Reirden says the team wouldn’t call up another goalie.

The eye injury lingered for Holtby after he took a high stick to the face through his mask from Columbus forward Cam Atkinson on Saturday . Holtby left that game early and wasn’t able to play Monday against St. Louis or Tuesday against Nashville.

Backup Pheonix Copley allowed 11 goals on 66 shots in regulation losses to the Blues and Predators. The Capitals have lost three in a row.

