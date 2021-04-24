With the Capitals leading 4-3 heading into the third period, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Sprong provided needed insurance goals. Kuznetsov cruised from end to end before calmly shooting the puck past Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin from the right circle at 7:35. Sprong capped his night by beating Sorokin off a faceoff with 5:17 left. An assist on the play was Kuznetsov's second, giving him a three-point night.

The win kept the Capitals (31-13-4, 66 points) atop the East Division; they're one point ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-14-3, 65), who beat New Jersey on Saturday afternoon. The Capitals will face the third-place Islanders (29-14-5, 63) for the third straight game Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Washington leads the season series, 5-2-0.

Washington's Ilya Samsonov (21 saves) made his second consecutive start after a 26-save shutout in a 1-0 shootout victory Thursday. Samsonov has never started more than three games in a row during his NHL career.

Ovechkin did not play in the final 2:49 of regulation Thursday and did not take any overtime shifts after he pulled up early during a shift late in the third. He appeared to grab his groin or inner thigh of his right leg before skating to the bench. He stayed there until the end of the game, and he officially is listed as day-to-day.

Saturday was the 18th game Ovechkin has missed because of injury in his NHL career. The previous game he missed because of injury was March 5, 2015, a 2-1 home loss to the Minnesota Wild.

The Capitals improved to 19-14-3 since 2005 without Ovechkin in the lineup. This season, he missed four games while on the NHL's covid-19 protocol list. The Capitals went 3-0-1 in those games, including two wins against the Islanders.

The Capitals also are missing defenseman Justin Schultz, who did not travel to Long Island. Schultz suffered a lower-body injury during a 6-3 loss at Boston on Sunday. Coach Peter Laviolette said he believed Schultz was "progressing" back in Washington, where he has been working out while the team has been out of town.

Saturday's game was a stark contrast to the teams' previous two meetings, when they combined for one goal. The Capitals jumped to a 2-0 lead when fourth-liner Garnet Hathaway opened the scoring with a soft flip from the left circle that beat Sorokin (24 saves) only 2:33 in.

T.J. Oshie finished a nice passing sequence to make it 2-0 at 10:55. It was Oshie's 17th goal of the season. He has 10 goals and eight assists in his past 16 games.

The Islanders got even when Anthony Beauvillier flipped home a backhander on the power play with 5:32 left in the first and defenseman Adam Pelech scored on a shorthanded slap shot from just inside the blue line at 7:37 of the second. Washington has allowed five shorthanded goals in its past 14 games and has had a league-high eight shorthanded goals scored against it.

The Capitals built a two-goal cushion again thanks to goals from Nic Dowd and Sprong. Dowd scored on a turnaround shot from the left circle at 12:21 of the second period; it was the fourth-line center's ninth of the season and set a career high in his 48th game. Sprong then snapped a nine-game goal drought at 14:46.

The Islanders cut Washington's lead to 4-3 with Jean-Gabriel Pageau's power-play goal at 17:12. But New York couldn't tie it, and it was all Capitals in the third period.