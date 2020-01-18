Ovechkin was again dazzling in reaching eight goals over his last three games, the first time in his career he has scored multiple goals in three consecutive games.

Ovechkin’s empty-netter at 19:04 sealed the deal for Washington, which overcame a 4-1 deficit entering the third period.

Ovechkin’s second tally of the game, past countryman and former teammate Semyon Varlamov, cut the Islanders’ lead to 4-3 nearly 5½ minutes into the final period. Washington wasn’t done yet. Tom Wilson redirected a puck in front off Dmitry Orlov’s point shot to tie the game at 4 with 5:28 left. Then, Jakub Vrana scored with 2:30 left to complete the Capitals’ comeback before Ovechkin’s empty-netter.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov earned the win in relief of Braden Holtby, who was pulled after allowing four goals on 22 shots through two periods. It was Samsonov’s 10th straight games for the Capitals (33-11-5). He improved to 15-2-1 on the season. Holtby was pulled for the third time this season. The last time in the Caps’ 7-3 loss Dec. 23 against Boston.

After Ovechkin’s opening-period goal gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead, the Islanders scored four straight before Washington found its stride in the third period. Carl Hagelin scored his second goal in as many games to cut the deficit to 4-2 at 2:33. Ovechkin scored his 33rd goal of the season minutes later, at 5:18 to kick the comeback into high gear.

Saturday, the Islanders took control in the second frame. Training 2-1, the Capitals’ errors started to overwhelm them and chippiness from both sides started to rise, quickly filling the penalty box.

The Islanders took advantage, increasing their lead to two at 9:31 of the second period on Jordan Eberle’s power-play score. Eberle’s pass deflected off Holtby’s skate and in.

The Islanders appeared ready to pour it on when Devon Toews beat Holty five-hole at 17:25. Toews was left all alone in front after a Capitals breakdown in the defensive zone and celebrated by doing Evgeny Kuznetsov’s signature bird celebration. The final period, however, belonged to the Capitals.

Washington enters the all-star break with 71 points and will play its next game Jan. 27 against Montreal. Ovechkin will sit out that game while serving a one-game suspension for skipping the All-Star Game and will resume his goals chase Jan. 29 at home against Nashville.

Having cracked the NHL’s all-time top 10 goals list, Ovechkin’s next target is Mark Messier (694). Passing Lemieux was extra special to Ovechkin, who said Lemieux was one of his idols growing up. While it was in a different era, it took Lemieux 915 games to reach that mark. It Ovechkin took 1,133.

The Capitals looked strong early with Ovechkin’s goal at 10:22 in the opening period. He flashed up ice on the breakaway after a tape-to-tape pass from Nicklas Backstrom, sending a heater far side past Varlamov.

The Islanders quickly answered with a tally from Brock Nelson at 13:11.

Washington challenged for offside, but the goal was upheld. According to the NHL Situation Room, video review confirmed that Nelson had possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone before his goal. According to Rule 83.1, “a player actually controlling the puck who shall cross the line ahead of the puck shall not be considered ‘off-side.’ ”

With the Capitals losing the challenge, they were assessed a minor penalty. Then they gave the Islanders a five-on-three chance for 1:37 after Hagelin was called for interference, putting him in the box with Ovechkin. And while the Caps’ penalty kill unit was able to kill off the stretch, the Islanders scored just as the power play expired when the puck hit Radko Gudas’s skate and bounced in.