On Tuesday night, in the Capitals’ 3-2 win over the visiting New York Islanders, defenseman Justin Schultz was up to the challenge, notching the game-winner with 26.4 seconds left to cap a back-and-forth contest that was painful for Washington.

The Capitals (4-0-3) again might have suffered a crushing blow: They finished the game without two of their top forwards: Nicklas Backstrom and Lars Eller. Backstrom briefly left the game at the start of the second period after getting hit with the puck up high. He returned midway through the middle period but left again with 3:30 left in the third.

Eller did not return after he was hit from behind along the boards by the Islanders’ Leo Komarov midway through the third. Eller, who was slow to get up and was tentatively looked at by trainer Jason Serbus, went straight down the tunnel to the dressing room. With the score tied at 2, Komarov was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and the Capitals were given an extended power play.

They couldn’t convert, but Schultz’s tally gave Washington two points anyway. After the game, Laviolette said he had no update on the status of Backstrom and Eller.

Rookie goaltender Vitek Vanecek, who made his fourth straight start, had 32 saves. The 25-year-old Czech has been solid to start the season despite entering the year as the team’s No. 2 behind Ilya Samsonov, who is unavailable after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Islanders Coach Barry Trotz, who led the Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018, praised Vanecek before Tuesday’s contest.

“He’s got a smile on his face and comes to work every day, takes his craft seriously and he’s worked at it,” Trotz said. “He’s not overly big, but he’s learned to play a style of game with patience and with a lot of technique, if you will, for the style of goalie that he is. He’s not afraid. He’s turned out to be a goalie that doesn’t seem to be afraid of the big moments.”

Coming into the game, Washington already was without five key regulars, including its entire top line. Captain Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov remained on the NHL’s covid-19 protocol list along with defenseman Dmitry Orlov and Samsonov. Forward Tom Wilson was also out with a lower-body injury suffered Friday. Wilson took part in Tuesday’s morning skate but did not suit up against the Islanders (3-3-0).

Winger Daniel Carr, who played briefly for Laviolette in Nashville, entered the lineup in Wilson’s place to make his season debut. Center Michael Sgarbossa also made his season debut, slotting in as the fourth-line center instead of Brian Pinho, who was reassigned to the taxi squad.

John Carlson opened the scoring for the Capitals with his second goal of the season at 11:06 of the first period. On a power play, Carlson hammered home a rebound of Schultz’s point shot. It was the Capitals’ third power-play goal in two games.

Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson’s point shot made it through traffic and beat Vanecek at 15:33 after a great screen in front. The tally was the first even-strength goal the Capitals’ checking line of Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway and Carl Hagelin had given up this season.

The Islanders took a 2-1 lead on Mathew Barzal’s easy backhander in front at 10:01 of the second. Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara, who was stuck on the ice after killing a penalty, threw the puck in front of the Capitals’ net, where Barzal grabbed it and beat Vanecek.

Daniel Sprong, scoring his first goal in a Capitals sweater, tied it at 2 at 17:21. His shot went bar down from the high slot off a slick feed from Carr.

Despite scoring twice, the second period continued to cause problems for the Capitals. The middle 20 minutes this season have been riddled with penalties, turnovers and defensive breakdowns. After Washington controlled play in the first, the Islanders took command as Washington committed three penalties.