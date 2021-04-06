In the Capitals' 1-0 loss, the teams ended up with a goaltending showcase featuring 53 minutes of scoreless hockey and a game decided by Brock Nelson's goal with 6:55 left. It was a major departure from the Islanders' 8-4 victory Thursday, but the outcome remained the same.

"I thought we got off to a slow start; it wasn't a good first 20 for us," Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz said. "I think we got better as the game went on and we had our chances; just wouldn't go in for us tonight. Vitek [Vanecek] made some huge saves for us at the other end to keep us in it, too."

Vanecek was the Capitals' best player throughout his 38-save performance, but he could not stop Nelson on a rebound attempt. He robbed Mathew Barzal as he cut to the net on an odd-man rush moments later and finished with 19 saves in the third period alone. But Washington couldn't beat the Islanders' Semyon Varlamov, the former Capitals netminder who finished with 29 saves. It was the first time the Capitals have been shut out this season.

The Capitals (25-10-4) and Islanders (25-10-4) are now tied atop the East Division with 54 points apiece. They will meet three more times this month, including twice on Long Island.

Tuesday's loss marked the end of the Capitals' five-game, eight-day road trip against the Islanders, Devils and New York Rangers. Washington finished 2-3-0 and next hosts Boston on Thursday night.

"I think we did our job against Jersey, got out of there with two wins," center Lars Eller said of the road trip. "I think the other games, the New York games, we didn't play up to the level we are capable of. So, yeah, we didn't hit our stride. Weren't good enough, basically. We could be better than we showed those three games."

Varlamov made timely saves in the scoreless opening 40 minutes. Carl Hagelin nearly buried one of the Capitals' best chances early in the third period, but his wrister didn't slip past Varlamov.

"Varly came up big," Islanders Coach Barry Trotz said. "I thought their goaltender played extremely well. We had lots of chances to pull away. We didn't. It was a hell of a hockey game between two good teams."

Vanecek got the nod for the Capitals after Ilya Samsonov's 35-save performance in a 5-4 win Sunday at New Jersey. Coach Peter Laviolette made it clear that, during this road trip, the Capitals would not be looking to ramp up the workload of one of their two young goaltenders. Instead, they plan to use both in the final month and a half of the regular season.

Still, it's possible that Washington looks to add a veteran goaltender ahead of Monday's trade deadline. Neither Samsonov nor Vanecek has playoff experience, and Samsonov has never started more than two consecutive games in his NHL career.

Vanecek made a strong case to stay in net Tuesday, but the 25-year-old Czech fell to 15-7-3. Samsonov, a 24-year-old Russian, is 9-2-1.

"I think they are both capable of playing at a very high level," Eller said. "You know I wouldn't want to be the one making the choice."

In the first period, the Islanders were relentless on offense, but despite having 12 shots on goal (and hitting the post twice in the first seven minutes) they could not get the puck past Vanecek.

The Capitals failed to convert on two power-play chances in the second. But they outshot the Islanders 12-7 in the period, and the teams were even at 19 shots apiece after 40 minutes.

"I liked the way we played the second period," Laviolette said. "It seemed like we climbed back in it a little bit. It was tight. Not a lot of room."

Winger Jakub Vrana drew back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for two games, with Richard Panik out as a healthy scratch. Vrana said Tuesday morning that he was "obviously disappointed" after being taken out of the lineup but agreed with Laviolette's assessment that he needed to play harder on the puck and limit his mistakes.

"The only thing I can control is go out there and work my a-- off," Vrana said. "Work hard, try to do what I do best, and that's my focus right now. I am going to go out there and, like I said before, try to help the team to get the win, and then we move on."