Tom Wilson celebrates with teammate Nicklas Backstrom, right, after scoring one of his two goals in the Capitals’ 6-4 win over the Canadiens. (Graham Hughes/Associated Press)

Evgeny Kuznetsov hadn’t been out of the Washington Capitals’ lineup in nearly four years, so as he sat in the press box and watched his teammates play without him for a week, he decided to make the most of his idle time.

“Some stadiums have better hot dogs,” he joked on Saturday morning.

Bell Center in particular is known for that specific press box cuisine, but Kuznetsov was needed on the ice after he missed three games with a shoulder injury. When healthy, he completes what Coach Barry Trotz called a “two-headed monster” with him and Nicklas Backstrom as Washington’s top centers. The strength of the duo was on full display in a 6-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens with Kuznetsov scoring twice and Backstrom recording four assists.

“They kind of flip back and forth for a No. 1 center,” forward T.J. Oshie said. “It’s pretty rare to have two No. 1-center-caliber players on your team. You only get six [defensemen] on the other team, and usually you pick your best two to defend a top line, but when you’ve got both of them in, you’ve kind of got to make some decisions on who you’re going to try to shut down. So, we’re very fortunate to have those two guys.”

Just two nights after the Capitals managed just one goal against the Detroit Red Wings, forward Tom Wilson also added two goals with the other two tallies coming from center Jay Beagle and Oshie.

[Gersich will have to wait for his chance]

Washington’s third straight win and its seventh in the past eight games has the team five points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins for first place in the Metropolitan Division with seven games remaining. On a three-game trip against three teams well out of the playoff race, the Capitals have done what they’re supposed to do — collect points against bottom-feeders to secure their postseason position.

The turning point in Saturday’s game appeared to come just 9:38 into it, with the Canadiens already leading by a goal following Alex Galchenyuk strike past goaltender Philipp Grubauer. The Capitals looked like they were going to be down two goals when John Carlson turned the puck over in his own zone and Brendan Gallagher scored. But the Capitals challenged that Montreal’s Jonathan Drouin had been offside before the play. For the second time in the past two games, Washington’s video coaches successfully wiped an opponent’s goal off the scoreboard – this one following a review for goaltender interference in Detroit on Thursday in what was ultimately a 1-0 Washington win.

After Gallagher’s goal was no more, the Canadiens didn’t get another shot on goal for the rest of the period. Washington was awarded a power play less than a minute later, and Kuznetsov used defenseman Karl Alzner as a screen to beat goaltender Carey Price.

Kuznetsov’s injury marked his first as an NHLer — he was a healthy scratch for two games his rookie season - and it marked the first time Washington had been without its full complement of centers since the first month of the season. Though Trotz was disappointed with some of Washington’s sloppy play defensively, the difference in the team offensively with Kuznetsov was noticeable, particularly on the smooth power-play entries.

[NHL players are finishing degrees — despite homework and parking tickets ]

“It’s tough to watch hockey from upstairs,” Kuznetsov said. “It’s so good to be back on the ice. It’s even better when you win. It’s a very important game for us today, and it doesn’t how we play or how many mistakes we did, we get the two points. That’s the key for us.”

Though he didn’t score any of the goals, Backstrom was voted the night’s “first star,” and Trotz thought he was the best player on the ice. “He could have had six assists,” he said. Backstrom picked up the secondary helper on Kuznetsov’s power-play goal, and by the time the first period was over, he added two primary assists to his total, setting up both of Wilson’s goals in the first period. Price turned the puck over behind the net, Backstrom collected it along the half wall and then found Wilson all alone in the slot. He snapped it past Price to give the Capitals their first lead 14:49 into the game.

Then with less than two minutes left in the period, Backstrom again fed Wilson in the high slot for a goal. As soon as the red lamp lit, Wilson pointed to Backstrom in acknowledgment of the pass.

“I kind of give him like a, ‘Yeah, I’m here,’ and then he fakes a shot — he knows I’m there — and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to get the puck,’ ” Wilson said. “But he’s doing that to get Price to bite, and then he moves it over to me, so I have room on the far side of the net. I think a lot of people don’t realize that. He’d never tell you that. But it’s the little things like that that separate him from the pack. He’s got to be one of the best playmakers in the game right now.”