On a night the Capitals let another third-period lead slip away late, the power play struggled and their two top lines couldn’t produce, Holtby willed Washington out of Philadelphia with two points against a division foe. After neither team could get it done in overtime, Washington won the shootout on strikes from T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

The 30-year-old goaltender, likely heading into free agency after this season, made 30 saves — 10 in the third, four in overtime and the biggest save on Sean Couturier during the shootout to seal the win.

Behind Holtby and another strong game from their bottom six, the Capitals (14-2-4) extended their point streak to 13 games (11-0-2). After allowing three goals on Colorado’s first three shots on Oct. 14, Holtby has an 8-0-1 record.

The Capitals struck early on Brendan Leipsic’s goal at the 6:13 mark in the first period, a stretch when they outshot the hosts, 16-5.

The Flyers, who were riding a four-game winning streak coming into Wednesday, seized control in the second period but couldn’t covert a number of quality scoring chances thanks to Holtby.

Leipsic’s goal, which came off a rebound from a shot off the stick of John Carlson, held until late in the third, when Claude Giroux knotted the game at 1 with a power-play goal at 6:28 of the third period. The Flyers were on the man advantage after Nic Dowd was called for tripping.

Overtime produced chances for both teams but no goals, sending the Capitals to a shootout for the second straight game.

Leipsic nearly scored his second goal later in the first period but was denied with a skilled save by goaltender Carter Hart. Leipsic’s early goal was his second of the season.

Carlson tallied his 30th point (eight goals, 22 assists) through 20 games and has a league-leading 22 assists. Carlson recorded the eighth instance of a defenseman requiring 20 or fewer games to reach the 30-point mark in a season and first since Al MacInnis (1990-91).

Outside of Leipsic’s opening goal, spearheading the strong period was Richard Panik, who led the team with four shots on goal in the first and finished with five overall. It was Panik’s second game back after he missed 10 games while on long-term injured reserve. He was back on the team’s penalty kill, which was aided heavily by Holtby Wednesday, killing off three of the Flyers’ four power plays.

That shorthanded unit is still without winger Carl Hagelin (upper body, day-to-day), who has missed the past three games. Panik, signed to a four-year, $11 million deal in the summer, is still looking for his first point.

Another new addition to the bottom six, Radko Gudas, made his return to Philadelphia for the first time since he was traded in the offseason for Matt Niskanen. Gudas was with the Flyers for four seasons.

Gudas contributed to the Capitals’ solid first frame, with an early goal chance just over five minutes in, but couldn’t finish past Hart. Gudas has five assists and has been the physical, hard-hitting asset the organization sought.

