The Capitals finished their season-opening four-game road trip with six of eight possible points. That's certainly not bad for a group that played no preseason games and hasn't held a full team practice since training camp. But the Capitals know they easily could have gotten two more points if not for self-inflicted errors, which were also evident during Sunday's shootout loss to the Penguins.

Washington heads back to D.C. for its Friday home opener against the Buffalo Sabres. The Capitals will play eight of their next nine games at Capital One Arena.

Rookie goaltender Vitek Vanecek got the nod Tuesday night and made 25 saves. He made 30 saves in his NHL debut Friday night against Buffalo, a 2-1 win. Coach Peter Laviolette said this week that Vanecek and second-year goalie Ilya Samsonov, who played Sunday, will fight for time in the crease, but if one starts to get hot, the Capitals might "lean toward that person."

Tuesday night's turning point came in the second period. Leading by two goals after the first, Washington couldn't hold it, surrendering three special teams goals. The Capitals had a chance to grab a three-goal lead on a three-on-zero rush, but Carl Hagelin could not finish. Moments later, the Penguins' Jake Guentzel finished a tic-tac-toe passing play on a five-on-three power play at 5:45. The Capitals' lead had been cut to 3-2, and the pressure was on.

Washington got a little bit of breathing room when Kuznetsov scored off a rebound less than three minutes later, but two Pittsburgh goals closed the period.

First, the Penguins scored while two men shorthanded to cut the Capitals' lead to 4-3. Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (22 saves) made a heads-up feed down the ice to Teddy Blueger, who was behind all five Capitals players and tucked the puck past Vanecek at 15:07. About two minutes later, the Penguins converted with T.J. Oshie in the penalty box: Evgeni Malkin tied the score at 4 with a one-timer at 17:15.

A quiet third period couldn't determine a winner, and then Crosby ended it in overtime. And while the second period ultimately caused the Capitals to lose a lead for a second straight game, the first period had a handful of positives.

Laviolette retooled his top three lines, and by the game's halfway point, all three had scored.

Eller got the scoring started for Washington with his goal on the rush off a nice cross-ice feed from Oshie only 4:55 into the game. Wilson then took command, notching two goals in less than three minutes late in the period. His first tally was a one-timer from the circle that bounced off DeSmith and in; it came just six seconds after the Penguins' Colton Sceviour tied the score after Vanecek couldn't corral a rebound. Wilson's second tally came off a feed from John Carlson at 19:43.