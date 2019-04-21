A killer save: Braden Holtby and the Capitals’ penalty kill erased three Hurricanes power plays in the second period of Game 5 to take control of their first-round series. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Capitals’ penalty-kill unit spent six minutes on the ice during Saturday’s second period, with players poking their sticks in and creating havoc for a Carolina Hurricanes power-play unit digging hard to turn the momentum of Game 5.

The Capitals were clinging to a one-goal lead, and fans at Capital One Arena were on edge, eyeing the puck as it danced among Carolina forwards bent on scoring an equalizer. Instead, the seconds ticked off the clock, and the Capitals killed off a third penalty a little more than 14 minutes into the second period. Fans applauded the special teams, rained down chants for goaltender Braden Holtby and then were rewarded when Nicklas Backstrom scored his second goal shortly after the last penalty kill.

The momentum had indeed swung — to the Capitals.

“They were big kills,” Holtby said. “We did a great job all night disrupting them up the ice especially, making it hard for them to enter the zone.”

Backstrom’s second goal opened the floodgates. Brett Connolly scored less than two minutes later, and the Capitals added three more goals in the third for a 6-0 victory that gave them a 3-2 lead in this best-of-seven series with Game 6 on Monday in Raleigh, N.C.

The offensive explosion was nice, but the special-teams play in the second period was the springboard.

“I thought [the penalty kills were] a game-changer for us and killed them off and got it going after that, so, yeah, you need that in games like this,” Backstrom said.

Forward Brett Connolly said Carolina had “exuded a lot of energy” in Games 3 and 4, even shorthanded, and the Capitals were able to take advantage.

Washington’s first penalty-kill opportunity in the second came just over four minutes in after forward Evegny Kuznetsov was called for high sticking on defenseman Calvin de Haan. The Capitals allowed only one shot on goal. The second power-play opportunity came when defenseman John Carlson was called for goaltender interference. Washington allowed no shots on goal.

“The penalty that John took, it is a tough call. It is not a penalty, but I thought we kept our composure right through it and put our head down right to kill it without one of our guys that kills a lot of minutes for us, and I think that is a big turning point in the game that we were able to keep our composure and do the work,” Holtby said.

That confidence carried over into Carolina’s third power-play opportunity of the second period after defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler was called for hooking with eight minutes left before intermission. Holtby faced three shots on goal from Carolina, two from Justin Faulk and one from forward Sebastian Aho, but stopped them all.

“We are doing a better job of getting down ice pressure,” forward Nic Dowd said. “If you look at our first game, I think they entered the zone 11 out of 13 times or something like, and when we got down ice in Game 4, I think they only got in three or four times, and that game it felt like we did a better job of eliminating their rushes and either forcing them to dump or turn back or force a turnover.”

The penalty kill was something Capitals Coach Todd Reirden had stressed all season. It struggled until Washington acquired forward Carl Hagelin and defenseman Nick Jensen at the trade deadline. Hagelin, known for his speed on the ice, disrupted a Carolina team that never was able to come together Saturday after winning two straight games at home.