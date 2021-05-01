Ovechkin hadn’t missed four straight games because of injury since November 2009, when he missed a career-high six in a row because of injury. Saturday’s loss was the Capitals’ first in regulation without Ovechkin this season; they fell to 5-1-2 without him. He missed four games in January after he was placed on the NHL’s covid-19 protocols list. This is the first injury that has forced him out of the lineup since March 2015.