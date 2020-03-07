The Capitals (41-20-7, 89 points) will finish their three-game road trip Monday against Buffalo. The team has three divisional games left among their remaining 14 regular season games.

Saturday, the Capitals looked dominant early, jumping out to a 3-0 first-period lead, but struggled late with penalties. Up 4-1 in the third period, Washington took its seventh minor penalty of the game, which resulted in an Evgeni Malkin power-play goal at 12:16. Less than a minute later, T.J Oshie responded with a tally in front, his 26th of the season, to hold off the Penguins.

Nic Dowd led the Capitals offense with the first multi-goal game of his career and tied his career high with three points (two goals, one assists). He was on a 24-game goal drought entering the game.

Braden Holtby once again was strong, making 26 saves including one on a penalty shot by Jared McCann in the second period. It was his fifth career penalty-shot save. The Penguins nearly scored late in the middle frame on a breakout, but the Capitals kept them at bay by hustling back, an alert play by Holtby to kick out the puck and a favorable scramble in front.

After a strong first period and a fiery, physical second period that resulted in no goals for either side, the third period provided more fireworks. Dowd made it 4-0 with his second goal of the afternoon, a shorthanded tally only 34 seconds into the final frame.

The Penguins then started their inevitable late-game push, responding with a tally from Sidney Crosby at 5:09 of the final frame. But with the teams trading goals, they could not complete the comeback.

Standout individual play continued to be a story line for the Capitals, who are also seeing a breakthrough by Richard Panik.

Panik has been on a hot streak since the arrival of Ilya Kovalchuk at the trade deadline pushed him down to the fourth line. With a goal and an assist against the Penguins, Panik has six points (two goals, four assists) in the last four games.

Both of his points Saturday came in one of the Capitals’ most complete first periods since the holiday break. They started the scoring with a fourth-line strike by Dowd only 1:52 into the game. It was a skillful passing sequence that started with Panik to Garnet Hathaway and finished with a snipe from Dowd, who was wide open in front.

Washington scored the first goal for the third consecutive game and finally was able to take advantage. After the Capitals killed off a dangerous and lengthy five-on-three due to an interference call on Brenden Dillon then a minor for too many men on the ice, their top-six forwards emerged.

Nicklas Backstrom tacked on the team’s second goal of the period at 16:15 with a nice rush goal off the feed from Jakub Vrana. It was Backstrom’s 12th goal of the season and his first since Feb. 13 against Colorado.

Panik capped off a Capitals-heavy first period with his ninth goal of the season. The team’s second fourth-line goal of the game and once again exemplified skillful passing execution, from Dowd to Nick Jensen to Panik on the breakout.

With a 3-0 lead and firm control of the game’s opening 20, the Capitals carried the momentum through the final 40 minutes, breaking their losing streak and trying to spark a run as the postseason looms.

