The two teams will play again Tuesday before the Capitals return to D.C. for their home opener Friday night.

Sunday’s game was gridlocked at 3 headed into the third period after a sloppy second frame by the Capitals, who were dinged for three of their five minor penalties and managed only three shots on goal in the period.

Their best chance in the third period came when Alex Ovechkin’s one-timer from the left faceoff circle on the power play rang off two posts. Ovechkin took a two-minute shift in overtime, but the Capitals couldn’t solve Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith and had to settle for a point.

Ilya Samsonov made a few ill-timed mistakes in net for the Capitals and finished with 25 saves on 28 shots. He has now split his first two games of the season, while rookie goaltender Vitek Vanecek was stellar in his NHL debut Friday night, making 30 saves on 31 shots in a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

The Capitals (2-0-1) were slow to open the afternoon tilt, and the Penguins took advantage with Evan Rodrigues’s tally only 19 seconds into the game. Brian Dumoulin’s point shot hit off Rodrigues’s skate from the bottom of the right faceoff circle and went in short side past Samsonov.

The Capitals answered with the next two goals — Nic Dowd scored from in front at 12:04 of the first period, and Ovechkin added his first goal of the season at 14:24.

Dowd’s backhand shot just barely got through DeSmith and went just beyond the goal line. Ovechkin’s goal came on a rebound after Evgeny Kuznetesov flung a puck toward the front of the net. With career goal No. 707, Ovechkin is now one shy of tying Mike Gartner for seventh all-time on the NHL scoring list.

And while Ovechkin scored the goal, Tom Wilson’s extra effort in the offensive zone set up the play. Despite the Penguins’ bench screaming warning signs as he barreled toward John Marino along the boards, Wilson ended up forcing a turnover as he poked the puck out to Kuznetsov. The smooth-skating Russian flung one toward the net that hit off a Penguins player and onto the waiting stick of Ovechkin, who hammered home the tally.

Wilson has one goal and two assists through the team’s first three games, including the eventual game-winner Friday in Buffalo.

The teams continued to trade scores in a hectic and sloppy three-goal second period. Colton Sceviour got on the board for Pittsburgh at the 2:10 mark, when his shot hit the goal camera right below the crossbar. After a lengthy review, the call on the ice was confirmed.

Nicklas Backstrom put the Capitals back ahead when he scored his second goal of the season at 10:09 with a backdoor tap-in on the power play off a slick feed from Kuznetsov. But less than three minutes later, Marcus Pettersson tied the score at 3 with his high slot shot.

Guentzel’s game-winner in the shootout gave Pittsburgh (1-2-0) its first win of the season.

Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette made one lineup change Sunday, inserting former Penguins prospect Daniel Sprong in place of former Penguin Conor Sheary, a healthy scratch. The Capitals acquired Sprong in a February trade with the Anaheim Ducks, and Laviolette said he wanted to get a good look at Sprong early in the season. He looked strong early on Sunday, but he only played one shift in the third period.