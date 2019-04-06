New York Islanders (47-27-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (48-25-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders will play at Capital One Arena in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Washington is third in the conference and New York is fourth in conference play.

The Capitals are 19-6-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Washington averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Tom Wilson leads the team serving 128 total minutes.

The Islanders are 17-9-1 against the rest of their division. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.8 shots per game. In their last matchup on March 1, Washington won 3-1. T.J. Oshie recorded a team-high 2 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 89 total points, scoring 51 goals and collecting 38 assists. Oshie has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: Michal Kempny: out indefinitely (lower body).

Islanders Injuries: Tanner Fritz: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (torn acl), Valtteri Filppula: out (upper body).

